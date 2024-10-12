Jannik Sinner Advances to Shanghai Masters Final

World number one Jannik Sinner advanced to the final of the Shanghai Masters after a convincing win against the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac, with a score of 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday. Sinner demonstrated impressive composure and strategy, successfully recovering from an early break by his opponent to secure his spot in the final.

Awaiting Djokovic or Fritz

Sinner will face a formidable opponent in the final, as he is set to play either Novak Djokovic, a four-time Shanghai Masters champion, or world number seven Taylor Fritz. The outcome of their semi-final clash will determine who Sinner will compete against on Sunday.

Machac’s Strong Run Comes to an End

Ranked 33rd in the world, Tomas Machac was hoping to repeat his giant-killing performance from Thursday, when he eliminated world number two Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. The Czech player started the semi-final on a strong note by breaking Sinner in the very first game, showing the same aggressive style that brought him earlier success in the tournament.

Sinner’s Composure Seals the Win

Despite the early setback, Sinner, a two-time Grand Slam champion, remained calm and quickly broke back in the fourth game. The Italian then took control of the match, claiming the tenth game to secure the first set 6-4.

In a tightly contested second set, neither player managed to break serve until the decisive 12th game. Sinner delivered a winner at the crucial moment, clinching the set 7-5 and ensuring his place in the final.

Post-Match Reflections

Reflecting on the match, Sinner acknowledged the challenge posed by Machac. “It was very tough… he is playing with so much confidence and he can hit a ball really hard, and is serving very well,” said Sinner after the match.

The Italian also praised his own mental resilience, adding, “I tried to stay there mentally… I’m very happy about how I’m fighting at the moment.”

With his eyes on the Shanghai Masters title, Sinner will look to continue his stellar form as he prepares for Sunday’s final.

