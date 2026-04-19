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Home > Sports News > KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

Ramandeep Singh and Ajinkya Rahane showed great athleticism during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match to pull things back in the Knight Riders' favour.

Ramandeep Singh and Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)
Ramandeep Singh and Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo Credits: IPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 19, 2026 17:36:59 IST

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KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ramandeep Singh and Ajinkya Rahane showed great athleticism to send the Rajasthan Royals openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the hut. The two left-handed batters had started off the proceedings pretty well putting up 81 in just 8.4 overs before Varun Chakravarthy first removed Sooryavanshi for 46 off 28. The youngster was caught in the deep by Ramandeep. The Royals then lost Dhruve Jurel and Jaiswal in quick succession. Jaiswal had smashed one from Sunil Narine to the off side but Rahane took a brilliant catch to his left to send him packing for 39 off 29. 

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Who Won the Toss?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

After winning the toss, RR captain Riyan Parag said they will bat first on what to him looks like a dry pitch that may offer some turn initially and stay similar throughout the match. He emphasised setting the tone early, learning from their previous game, and improving performance. He also confirmed that Shimron Hetmyer and Brijesh Sharma have returned to the playing 11.

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“We’re batting first. Looks like a pretty dry wicket; the grass was cut yesterday. It could turn in the first innings and remain the same later on. Let’s set the tone at the start: our focus is on doing better, last match was a learning phase, we need to take it into the games. hetmyer and Brijesh are back.”

The Knights are still in search of their first win in IPL 2026 and are the only team yet to register a victory this season. They have lost five of their six matches, with one game ending in a no-result due to rain. They head into this fixture after a five-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back after their first defeat of the season, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. They are currently placed third in the standings, with four wins and one loss so far.

RR vs KKR IPL 2026 playing 11s:

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini.

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Tags: Ajinkya RahaneCricketCricket newsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesKKR vs RRKolkata Knight Ridersrajasthan royalsRamandeep Singh

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KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH
KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH
KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH
KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

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