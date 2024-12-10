Kylian Mbappé Shatters Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record With 50th Champions League Goal

Kylian Mbappé made history as he broke the record for most Champions League goals set by Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid beat Atalanta. Scoring his 50th goal in just 79 appearances, he became the fourth-fastest to reach the milestone in UEFA history.

Kylian Mbappé created history as Real Madrid went to Bergamo for the Matchday 6 tie in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. He scored the first goal within the first half of the match, sending his team into a crucial win while breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time goalscoring record in the process. The game ended with 2-3, favoring Real Madrid.

Mbappé’s switch to Real Madrid this summer season had created much hype, although he had a rather muted start to the season. However, in the recent games, the 25-year-old forward has started to get his rhythm going, especially in the Champions League. Finding the back of the net in successive games, the goal against Atalanta was Mbappé’s 12th for the team since his arrival.

His strike in the first ten minutes of the game against Atalanta was not only a match-winner but also a milestone moment when he broke Ronaldo’s record of scoring the most goals in the Champions League for a long time. Mbappé has scored 50 goals in just 79 games, which is the quickest time to reach the mark. It took Ronaldo 91 games to do it.

Mbappé Beats Legends

Mbappé is thus placed in elite company. Not only did he surpass Ronaldo but managed to surpass several other footballing legends on the all-time list, including Raul González, Thierry Henry, Thomas Müller, and Karim Benzema. Mbappé now stands at four with 50 goals at just 79 games with the record book showing some of the quickest players that have achieved this feat, Robert Lewandowski having hit it at 77, Lionel Messi at 66, and Ruud van Nistelrooy at 62.

The French forward started his journey in the Champions League back in the 2016-17 season with Monaco, scoring six goals in his debut season. Then he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where his tally grew significantly as he scored 42 goals between 2017 and 2024. Now with Real Madrid, Mbappé has already made his mark in the competition with two goals in just a short period at the Spanish club.

Mbappé Among Youngest Players To Score 50 Goals

At the tender age of 25 years and 356 days, Mbappé is one of the youngest players to ever have reached 50 Champions League goals. The only player younger than him is Lionel Messi, who achieved the same at 24 years and 284 days. Considering the fact that he reached this milestone in fewer games than most of the stars who compete with him makes the achievement even more significant.

This is a landmark achievement which cements Mbappé into the ranks of the brightest stars in European football. As he continues to grow and evolve at Real Madrid, the question now is how many more records he will break before his career is over.

The 100-Goal Club

With such a stellar scoring rate, Mbappé is now on course to achieving another glorious mark: 100 Champions League goals. At the moment, he will certainly equal football’s all-time greats if he continues at the rate he is going; they include Cristiano Ronaldo, 145 goals; Lionel Messi, 132; and Robert Lewandowski, 109. Currently 25 years of age, Mbappé is indeed on course to become one of the most prolific goal-scorers in this competition.

Mbappé, as long as he shines in the Champions League both for Real Madrid and the international arena, seems to have an incredibly bright future. Every goal brings him closer to the pantheon of all-time football players.

