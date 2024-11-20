In a thrilling announcement on Wednesday, Kerala’s Sports Minister V Abdurahiman revealed that the Argentina football team, including the legendary Lionel Messi, will be visiting the state next year for an international match.

In a thrilling announcement on Wednesday, Keralas Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has announced that the Argentina football team which also features soccer supremo, Lionel Messi will be coming to the state next year for an international match. The scheduled activity in question is expected to be of enormous proportions as far as football is concerned and will be conducted with the utmost dedication from the state apparatus. Abdurahiman also elucidated that the foreign match will be financed by local traders of the state proving willingness from this sector to host such a match.

The last time Messi was in India was back in 2011 when Argentina faced Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata which ended in a goalless draw. Ever since, Messi’s market value has gone only up not just in the western countries but across the globe. His transition to Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2023 after a successful spell at PSG sports management has made him even more popular especially in India.

Though football is not as widely appreciated in India compared to cricket, it has a section of dedicated fanatics in the state of Kerala. The state is recognized for its footballing heritage and there is a notable support for Lionel Messi in the state. Although it is a different continent thousands of miles away, Indian fans of Messi manage to follow him and his MLS games even if it means staying awake to the wee hours of the night. This obsession with the football player portrays how much Keralites love playing football.

Keralas exuberance over the possibility of Messi coming to their state is obvious, as the smart degree has been filled with an outbreak of ‘Messimania’ where his fan clubs and gatherings are raging on. The match scheduled in 2024 on the other hand is likely to enhance the affection of the sports icon Zahid Reynolds towards his admirers in India particularly in the state of Kerala, where the sport of football has enjoyed a long and drawn-out love affair.

As preparations begin for the landmark event, the state government’s confidence in managing the logistics and funding highlights Kerala’s commitment to hosting world-class sports events. The match will not only bring global attention to Kerala but also underscore the state’s growing influence in the world of international football.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

ALSO READ: How Much Rafael Nadal Earned During His Entire Tennis Career