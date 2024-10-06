Liverpool’s Solitary Goal Earns Them Three Points

Liverpool won their weekend bout against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The early goal from Portuguese striker helped the reds secure all three points.

Liverpool faced Crystal Palace this weekend, Diogo Jota’s early strike was enough to fetch all the points for the Reds. Liverpool’s three points cost them at injury front, with Alisson and MacAlister coming off the pitch at half-time.

Arne Slot continues the winning tradition .

The Reds got better off the Palace this weekend courtesy of an early goal by a Portuguese striker. This makes 9 out of 10 wins for Arne Slot and he has become only the fourth manager in the Premier League to win the first four away games in the league.

“It is [very satisfying]. And it’s also quite special if you know how many great managers Liverpool had. But I also said last week I think that I hope they don’t only remember me in one, two, three, four, or five years only for this ” said the Arne Slot

“We are hoping to do more special things than this. And it also says the luck I had that I inherited a very good squad and very good staff to continue getting the results that Jürgen [Klopp] had here as well.” said the Dutch manager.

On Alisson Injury

Alisson sustained an injury in the game that forced the Brazilian to go off at halftime. Liverpool played their second-choice goalkeeper Kelleher in the second half.

Arne Slot expressed his concern regarding the injury of the Brazilian keeper but also lauded the Irish keeper for stepping up on the occasion.

” Alisson is our clear No.1, he is the best goalkeeper in the world. So, it’s always a blow when he gets injured, for himself but also for us as a team ” said the Dutch manager.

Arne Slot is sure that the team will keep performing well irrespective of the injuries with a good squad depth.

” But the positive thing for the team is – and it’s not only in the goalkeeper position but almost in every position – that we have a second option that is also really good “said the former Feyenoord man.

Liverpool will face Chelsea on the 20th of October after finishing the International break.

Read More : Dani Carvajal Gets Injured As Real Madrid Secures Three Points Against Villarreal