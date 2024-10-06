Dani Carvajal Gets Injured As Real Madrid Secures Three Points Against Villarreal

Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior register their name on the scoresheet as Real Madrid secure all the three points against Villarreal. Real Madrid get back to winning ways after loosing […]

Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior register their name on the scoresheet as Real Madrid secure all the three points against Villarreal. Real Madrid get back to winning ways after loosing their first game since last January. This happy moment was spoiled after the veteran right back Dani Carvajal sustained an injury which tore his ACL and he will be possibly out for more than nine months.

Real Madrid secured their first victory after a stalemate at Madrid derby and a loss to Lille at UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are still unbeaten in the Spanish football and they now climb the top of the La Liga table. Now, the Madrid is levels with the arch-rivals FC Barcelona and today FC Barcelona will face Deportivo Alaves and they will look to consolidate their position as the league leaders.

Valverde’s deflected goal and Vinicius Junior’s rocketed shot helped the Los Blancos to secure four point lead ahead of their third place opponents. Madrid’s victory was spoiled by the injury of the veteran Spanish defender Dani Carvajal.

” In the end, result is less important, we are worried about Dani, his health is more important ” said Valverde to Real Madrid TV post Villarreal game.

Despite the vitory, Carlo Ancelotti believes that the display from the Madrid side was just good, ” The game was just fine, it was not too good or not too bad” said the Italian coach after the game. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started Kylian Mbappe who was out for the previous two games due to the hamstring injury.

He is also opted out by Didier Deschamps for the national team duties due to the injury concerns. Real Madrid are clearly missing the services of the German sniper Toni Kroos. He used to be the anchor of the midfield. Ever since his retirement it’s been really difficult for the Madrid team to adopt to the new style of play.

Now, the club football will take a halt and the international football will resume.

Read More : Hansi Flick Full Of Praises For Young Barcelona Star Ahead Of Alaves Clash