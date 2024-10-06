Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Dani Carvajal Gets Injured As Real Madrid Secures Three Points Against Villarreal

Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior register their name on the scoresheet as Real Madrid secure all the three points against Villarreal. Real Madrid get back to winning ways after loosing […]

Dani Carvajal Gets Injured As Real Madrid Secures Three Points Against Villarreal

Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior register their name on the scoresheet as Real Madrid secure all the three points against Villarreal. Real Madrid get back to winning ways after loosing their first game since last January. This happy moment was spoiled after the veteran right back Dani Carvajal sustained an injury which tore his ACL and he will be possibly out for more than nine months.

Real Madrid secured their first victory after a stalemate at Madrid derby and a loss to Lille at UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are still unbeaten in the Spanish football and they now climb the top of the La Liga table. Now, the Madrid is levels with the arch-rivals FC Barcelona and today FC Barcelona will face Deportivo Alaves and they will look to consolidate their position as the league leaders.

Valverde’s deflected goal and Vinicius Junior’s rocketed shot helped the Los Blancos to secure four point lead ahead of their third place opponents. Madrid’s victory was spoiled by the injury of the veteran Spanish defender Dani Carvajal.

” In the end, result is less important, we are worried about Dani, his health is more important ” said Valverde to Real Madrid TV post Villarreal game.

Despite the vitory, Carlo Ancelotti believes that the display from the Madrid side was just good, ” The game was just fine, it was not too good or not too bad” said the Italian coach after the game. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started Kylian Mbappe who was out for the previous two games due to the hamstring injury.

He is also opted out by Didier Deschamps for the national team duties due to the injury concerns. Real Madrid are clearly missing the services of the German sniper Toni Kroos. He used to be the anchor of the midfield. Ever since his retirement it’s been really difficult for the Madrid team to adopt to the new style of play.

Now, the club football will take a halt and the international football will resume.

Read More : Hansi Flick Full Of Praises For Young Barcelona Star Ahead Of Alaves Clash 

Filed under

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox