Manu Bhaker Says, ‘Lapse On My Part’, After Olympic Bronze Medalist Excluded From Khel Ratna Awardees

Indian shooter and double bronze medalist at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker, has been ‘excluded’ from the list of Khel Ratna awardees.

The 22-year-old, Manu, did exceptionally well in the Paris Summer Olympics, creating history by winning two bronze medals for the country. She hoped her achievements would be recognized by being awarded the Khel Ratna Award, which is India’s highest sporting honor.

Here’s What Bhaker Said

On Tuesday evening, Bhaker addressed the controversy on social media, suggesting that her exclusion could have been her own fault. She, mentioned that the ‘lapse’ might have been on her part while filing the nomination process.

On X, she explained that, as an athlete, her primary role is to represent and perform for her country, not to chase accolades. She acknowledged the controversy surrounding her Khel Ratna nomination and suggested that the ‘lapse’ may have occurred while filing for the nomination, something which she stated was being rectified.

“With regards to the ongoing issue of my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award, I would like to state that as an athlete, my role is to play and perform for my country,” Bhaker wrote. “Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal. I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination, which is being corrected.”

She further emphasized that regardless of the award, her focus remains on winning more medals for the nation. “Irrespective of the award, I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone: please do not speculate on this matter,” Bhaker concluded in her statement.

Netizens react

Manu Bhaker received an outpouring of support from fans and netizens who expressed their admiration for her professionalism and dedication. Several users on social media wished her luck in upcoming tournaments, acknowledging her contributions to Indian sports.

“Good luck, Manu,” wrote one user. Another commenter added, “Well said, and all success to you in shooting.” Others encouraged her to focus on her goals, with one user saying, “Energy to you, Manu.”

Manu’s father blames Center

While Bhaker’s response focused on moving forward, her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, had earlier criticized the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, as well as the Selection Committee, for overlooking his daughter’s achievements. In a statement, he lambasted the authorities for not recognizing her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics.

Even her coach, Jaspal Rana, expressed dissatisfaction with the omission, stating that Bhaker’s accomplishments merited the highest recognition.

Manu Bhaker made history during the Paris Olympics 2024, becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. Bhaker claimed bronze medals in both the 10m air pistol individual and the 10m air pistol mixed team events, alongside fellow shooter Sarabjot Singh.

