Mary Kom Believes In Not Blaming Anyone As She Opens Up About Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics Controversy

The iconic Indian boxer and the only Indian woman to secure an Olympic bronze medal at the London 2012 Games, MC Mary Kom, has expressed her thoughts on the Indian boxing team’s underwhelming performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite the presence of renowned athletes like Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, the contingent returned home without any medals.

Mary Kom is eager to engage with the national federation and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to better understand the reasons behind the team’s disappointing results. “We know what the result was; it was so, so bad. I want to know what is lacking,” she stated. She also highlighted her concerns about the training methodologies employed by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

She said, “I will meet the boxers too if the situation demands. If the sports minister has the knowledge about the issues, I want to discuss that also.”

Doubts About Training Methods

While Mary Kom acknowledged that the federation had provided necessary resources and coaching staff, she remained skeptical about the effectiveness of the training. “The federation has provided all the coaches. But I have a few doubts as well,” she mentioned. However, she noted that it might be premature to discuss these doubts publicly since the Olympics have concluded.

“The sports minister is doing whatever he can do from his side—improving infrastructure and facilities. But how did the federation handle the training? Was it done systematically or not? What happened exactly, I do not know,” she added.

A Desire to Compete Professionally

Mary Kom, who is not ready to hang up her gloves just yet, revealed her aspirations to participate in professional boxing. “I have not retired yet, but I want to compete. I am trying to get opportunities, waiting for my chance to fight pro. I just want to come back,” the 41-year-old stated, showing her enduring passion for the sport. “I can continue for another three to four years; that is my will. I have the passion and hunger. I want to continue,” she affirmed.

Reflections on Weight Management

In addition to her concerns about training, Mary Kom addressed the recent disappointment faced by fellow athlete Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the final of the 50kg freestyle event due to being slightly overweight. While expressing her sadness over Phogat’s situation, she stressed the importance of weight management, stating, “Weight is important; that is my responsibility. I cannot blame anyone. I do not want to say this in her case. I am saying this in my case only. If I do not cut the weight properly, then how will I play? I am there to win a medal and that is what I think.”

Notably, Vinesh Phogat joined politics after her Olympic heartbreak. She is contesting from the Julana constituency in Jind in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.