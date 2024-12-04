Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Miami Hurricanes Snubbed from College Football Playoff; Sparks Controversial Debate

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee’s decision to rank the University of Miami Hurricanes at No. 12, excluding them from the 12-team playoff field in favor of No. 11 Alabama, has sparked heated debate. Miami’s athletic director Dan Radakovich did not hide his frustration, taking to social media to express his disappointment.

Ranking Controversy

The CFP selection committee, chaired by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, explained the decision by citing Alabama’s superior performance against ranked teams.

“Alabama is 3-1 against current Top 25 teams, while Miami is 0-1. Additionally, Alabama is 6-1 against teams above .500, compared to Miami’s 4-2,” said Manuel.

Radakovich, however, countered these justifications with a pointed critique.

“Really??” Radakovich wrote on X. “What put Bama over the top of Miami for the last spot is that Miami went 1-2 in their last 3 games (by an average of 4.5 points, to a ranked Syracuse and (Georgia Tech) team that just took (Georgia) to 8OT). Bama went 2-1 (to 5-7 Auburn, destroyed by (Oklahoma), and beat FCS Mercer).”

Miami’s Case for Inclusion

Miami had built a strong resume, finishing the season with more wins and fewer losses than Alabama. Their two defeats came against quality opponents:

  • Georgia Tech (7-5): Took No. 5 Georgia to eight overtimes.
  • Syracuse (9-3): Ranked No. 22 in the CFP standings.

Additionally, Miami secured a dominant win over an SEC team during their late-season surge.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips expressed his disappointment, advocating for Miami’s inclusion.

“Miami absolutely deserves better from the Committee,” Phillips said. “As we look ahead to the final rankings, we hope the Committee will reconsider and put a deserving Miami in the field.”

Alabama’s case was built on their record against ranked teams and above-.500 opponents. With three wins against Top 25 teams, their performance in crucial matchups outweighed their three losses, despite those losses including a blowout defeat to Oklahoma and a loss to 6-6 Vanderbilt.

Divided Opinions

Support for Miami

Miami’s two losses came by a combined margin of nine points, and critics of the ranking argue that the committee overlooked the quality of their opponents.

“Miami’s two losses were to quality teams, unlike Alabama’s losses to Oklahoma and Vanderbilt,” noted Miami beat writer Manny Navarro.

Arguments Against Miami

Others pointed to Miami’s lack of ranked wins and their relatively weak schedule as the deciding factors.

“Teams can only play the schedule in front of them,” said Manuel last week. “But we value good wins over ‘good losses.’ Miami didn’t deliver on ranked victories.”

Miami is now projected to face BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28. While the Hurricanes will aim to finish the season on a high note, the CFP snub will undoubtedly remain a point of contention.

