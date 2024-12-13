Mike Tyson has admitted he has little memory of his controversial fight with Jake Paul. In a recent interview, Tyson revealed he “blanked out” during the bout and only recalled feeling sore afterward, expressing confusion over his decision to participate.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson revealed that he can barely recall his controversial fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion shocked fans during an interview where he disclosed that much of the fight is a blur for him. Tyson’s revelation comes after a bout that garnered significant attention, particularly due to the backlash over his performance.

The fight, which took place less than a month ago, ended with a unanimous decision win for Jake Paul. Tyson managed to land only 18 punches over eight rounds, and the whole performance was criticized. Despite this, Tyson said that he doesn’t remember much of the fight itself.

Tyson’s Struggle To Remember Fight

In an interview on Fox Sports Radio, Tyson candidly shared his experience, “I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little.” The foggy recollection of the bout left fans and commentators stunned.

Tyson said that the last vivid memory he had from the fight was during the final round when Jake Paul performed a respectful bow. “I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of … I don’t know what he was doing (leans forward pretending to bow) and that’s the last thing I remember,” Tyson recalled.

This moment, which was a gesture of respect from Paul towards Tyson, happened in the final seconds of the match and marked a symbolic end to the fight.

Tysson elaborated that he couldn’t remember much of the fight, but his body felt sore the next day. “I don’t remember it. But my body was really sore (after the fight). My chest, my stomach was really sore.” This soreness in the body indicated how severe a toll the fight had been on him physically, although he could not comprehend mentally what had happened in the ring.

On reflection of the event, Tyson said he thought, “The day after I woke up and said to my wife, ‘Why did I do that?’ I just don’t know what the hell was going on.” This was an admission that went to further detail how torn Tyson was about going back to the ring to fight at the age of 58.

Tyson’s Health Struggles

Tyson took to social media to post a heartfelt message to his fans in the days following the fight. He went into detail about the health issues he had overcome to get into the ring and how much the fight meant emotionally to him. This motivated Tyson to take on the bout, which he knew would pose some tough challenges – both physically and mentally – though he reflected that his children never saw him fight at the peak of his career.

