Mohamed Salah Eyes Historic Milestone Ahead Of Boxing Day Clash

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on the cusp of another remarkable milestone as his side prepares to face Leicester City on Boxing Day. Salah, who has already set a historic benchmark in the ongoing English Premier League season, is just one goal away from joining the elite group of Premier League players to score 100 home league goals.

Salah’s performance in the 2024-25 season has been nothing short of phenomenal. In Liverpool’s recent 6-3 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, the Egyptian forward scored two goals and provided two assists, becoming the first player in Premier League history to record 10 goals and 10 assists before Christmas. He currently leads both the goalscoring and assists charts in the league, reaffirming his status as one of the game’s most decisive players.

Elite Company

If Salah scores against Leicester City at Anfield, he will become the eighth player in Premier League history to reach 100 home league goals and only the second Liverpool player to do so. Achieving this feat in just 142 home appearances, Salah would rank as the fifth-fastest in Premier League history, surpassing several legendary names.

For context, Alan Shearer holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 home league goals, achieving the feat in just 91 games. Other luminaries in this elite group include Thierry Henry (113 games), Sergio Agüero (125 games), and Harry Kane, the most recent addition.

Liverpool will host Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday, December 26. Fans eagerly await another stellar display from Salah, who is poised to deliver yet another milestone performance in front of the home crowd.

Off-Field Challenges

Despite persistent rumors and discussions surrounding his contract, Salah remains unfazed and focused on his game. His consistent performances have been crucial to Liverpool’s success this season, and his determination to continue rewriting the history books speaks volumes about his professionalism.

With Salah just one goal away from joining the Premier League’s most celebrated home scorers, all eyes will be on Anfield as the Egyptian King aims to etch his name deeper into the annals of football history.

