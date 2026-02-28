LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL Live Streaming. Photo: Mohun Bagan/Mohammedan- X
Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL Live Streaming. Photo: Mohun Bagan/Mohammedan- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 28, 2026 16:48:02 IST

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: The iconic Salt Lake Stadium prepares for a high-voltage clash this evening, Sat, February 28, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL). While the historic “Boro Match” against East Bengal often dominates the narrative, this “Mini-Derby” holds massive implications for both clubs at opposite ends of the table

Mohun Bagan enter the fixture in blistering form, sitting comfortably at the top of the standings after a clinical 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. The Green and Maroon brigade have been defensively resolute—they are currently one of only three teams in the league yet to concede a single goal this season. 

In stark contrast, Mohammedan SC find itself in a desperate fight for relevance. The club is currently enduring a dismal 11-match winless streak in the ISL and have struggled to find the back of the net in their opening fixtures. Following a 0-2 defeat at the hands of FC Goa, the pressure is mounting on the coaching staff to find a creative spark.

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:48 PM IST
Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

