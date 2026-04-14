Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Be Sacked As Team India’s T20I Captain? BCCI Eyes Major Changes Despite T20 World Cup Heroics

From Team India’s mindset shift in T20Is to leading the side to a World Cup win, Suryakumar Yadav has seen it all. As a captain, he has achieved the pinnacle of not just lifting but defending the marquee title. His dip in batting form became a topic of discussion several times; however, Suryakumar ensured that as long as the team is winning, the words around his form remain outside noise. Suryakumar Yadav, who was the number 1 batter in the format as per T20 rankings, managed to score just 242 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72, which is way inferior to his batting.

He started the campaign with an unblemished 84 against the USA, but his batting performance declined afterward. He recorded totals of merely 18, 18, 11, and 0 against South Africa, West Indies, England, and New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav Nearing The End Of His Captaincy?

As per a report in PTI, BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) is likely to have a discussion with the swashbuckling batter if the decline in form continues.



“Obviously, Surya is now leading the team. But he also has to ensure that, as a batter, he maintains a level of consistency in his performances. Obviously, he will lead in the UK, but after that, discussions going forward till 2028 could be purely performance-based,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Team India’s Next Series:

Following the IPL concluding on 31 May, India is set to feature in a two-match T20I series against Ireland. After that, they will compete against England in a five-match T20 series. In 2025, the cricketer from Mumbai accumulated only 218 runs across 21 matches and did not manage to achieve a single half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, achieved an impressive comeback, hitting four fifties, including an unbeaten 84 against the USA. In the current IPL 2026 season, he has also been underwhelming, accumulating only 106 runs over four games, with a top score of 51 versus Delhi Capitals.

Even with his concerning batting performance, Suryakumar Yadav continues to be Gautam Gambhir’s top pick as India’s T20I captain.

The report mentions that head coach Gautam Gambhir is aiming for a contract extension through the 2028 T20 World Cup. Gambhir’s contract is currently scheduled to end following the 2027 ODI World Cup, taking place late next year.

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