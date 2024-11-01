Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players: Rohit Sharma Calls It The Perfect Spot For National Team Stars!

IPL 2025, the Mumbai Indians have opted to retain five pivotal players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma.

Mumbai Indians Retain Key Players: Rohit Sharma Calls It The Perfect Spot For National Team Stars!

In a significant move for IPL 2025, the Mumbai Indians have opted to retain five pivotal players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma. This decision comes as part of a strategic shift following a disappointing last season where the team finished last in the league.

Rohit Sharma’s Perspective

Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his support for the retention strategy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a core group of players. “Since I have retired from the format, this is the perfect retention spot for me,” Rohit stated, adding that players representing the national team should be prioritized. He acknowledged the challenges of starting anew in an auction but remains optimistic about rebuilding the team’s legacy.

Hardik Pandya’s Leadership Vision

Franchise skipper Hardik Pandya echoed Rohit’s sentiments, referring to the retained players as “five fingers but one fist.” He emphasized the bond and shared history among the group, recalling their success in previous IPL seasons. “Everything that I’ve achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians,” Hardik remarked, promising fans a stronger comeback in 2025.

Financial Aspects of Retention

Following the retention of these key players, the Mumbai Indians are left with ₹45 crore for the upcoming auction. The financial breakdown includes Jasprit Bumrah at ₹18 crore, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya each at ₹16.35 crore, Rohit Sharma at ₹16.30 crore, and Tilak Varma at ₹8 crore.

Retentions Across Other Teams

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have also made notable retentions, securing Shashank Singh at ₹5.5 crore and Prabhsimran Singh at ₹4 crore. PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting expressed confidence in these players, highlighting their potential for future success.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Virat Kohli for ₹21 crore, along with Rajat Patidar at ₹11 crore and Yash Dayal at ₹5 crore. RCB’s head coach Andy Flower praised Dayal’s unique skill set, noting the rarity of left-arm bowlers capable of swinging the ball in both directions.

Rajasthan Royals’ Commitment to Young Talent

Rajasthan Royals have retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma. Samson, who has been with the franchise for 11 seasons, expressed pride in leading a team that nurtures young talent and aims to create a remarkable legacy in IPL history.

As IPL 2025 approaches, the focus shifts to how these teams will leverage their retained players and prepare for the auction. With established players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya leading the way, fans can anticipate an exciting season ahead.

ALSO READ: Wasim Akram Hopeful Of India’s Participation In Champions Trophy 2025 In Pakistan

Filed under

cricket news hardik pandya Indian Premier League IPL 2025 ipl auction Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians player retention rohit sharma sports updates suryakumar yadav
Advertisement

Also Read

 Eddie Howe Optimistic About Midfield Balance Ahead of Arsenal Clash

 Eddie Howe Optimistic About Midfield Balance Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Delhi Wakes Up In ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality After Diwali, Firecracker Ban Widely Ignored

Delhi Wakes Up In ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality After Diwali, Firecracker Ban Widely Ignored

England’s Struggles Continue As West Indies Dominate

England’s Struggles Continue As West Indies Dominate

OpenAI Launches Real-Time Search Feature in ChatGPT, Taking on Google and Bing

OpenAI Launches Real-Time Search Feature in ChatGPT, Taking on Google and Bing

Ignoring The Ban: Delhi Records AQI Of 359 On Diwali, Highest Levels In Recent Years

Ignoring The Ban: Delhi Records AQI Of 359 On Diwali, Highest Levels In Recent Years

Entertainment

Game Of Thrones Heads To Hollywood: Warner Bros. Develops Film Set In Westeros

Game Of Thrones Heads To Hollywood: Warner Bros. Develops Film Set In Westeros

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox