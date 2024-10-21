Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

The anticipation builds for LeBron James to make history as the first NBA player to share the court with his son, Bronny, in what could be a landmark moment for the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, teams are making final preparations for what is expected to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent history. Here’s what you need to know:

When does the 2024-25 NBA season begin?

The new NBA season kicks off on Tuesday, October 22, with the New York Knicks facing off against the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, at 6:30 p.m. local time (23:30 GMT) at Boston’s TD Garden Arena.

Season Format The 30 NBA teams will play 82 games over seven months. The top six teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences automatically qualify for the playoffs. Teams ranked 7-10 will enter a play-in tournament to compete for the final two playoff spots in each conference.

Who are the top contenders for the title?

In the Eastern Conference, the defending champion Boston Celtics are favorites to win again, with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers seen as strong challengers. In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the shortest odds, with the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns also in the mix.

Key Dates for the 2024-25 NBA Season:

October 22, 2024: Season begins

November 2, 2024: NBA Mexico City Game (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)

November 12, 2024: In-season tournament (Emirates NBA Cup) begins

December 17, 2024: Emirates NBA Cup Championship

February 6, 2025: NBA trade deadline

February 14-16, 2025: NBA All-Star Game (San Francisco, California)

April 13, 2025: Regular season ends

April 15-18, 2025: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 19, 2025: NBA Playoffs start

June 2025: NBA Finals (dates TBD)

Storylines to watch this season:

LeBron and Bronny James: The anticipation builds for LeBron James to make history as the first NBA player to share the court with his son, Bronny, in what could be a landmark moment for the Los Angeles Lakers.

MVP Race: SGA vs. Luka: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic are expected to battle for the MVP title, following their standout performances last season.

Tanking for Cooper Flagg: As one of the most highly anticipated draft prospects in years, several struggling teams may aim to lose games to secure the top pick in the 2025 draft, where Flagg, currently a Duke University player, is projected to be the number one selection.
Offseason Player Moves:

Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers: The nine-time All-Star has joined the 76ers, forming a formidable “Big Three” with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks: Towns, a four-time All-Star, was traded to the Knicks, creating a powerful duo with Jaylen Brunson as the team looks to compete for its first title since 1973.

2023-24 Season Standings

Eastern Conference:

Boston Celtics (64-18)
New York Knicks (50-32)
Milwaukee Bucks (49-33)
Others

Western Conference:

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25)
Denver Nuggets (57-25)
Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26)
Others

How to Watch NBA Season?

NBA League Pass continues to offer live out-of-market games, replays, and NBA TV access. Check your local TV listings for coverage, and stay updated with Al Jazeera’s basketball page for the latest news and commentary on the 2024-25 season.

