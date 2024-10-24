Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
New Zealand Reaches 92/2, With All Eyes On Ashwin As India Seeks Additional Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin has secured India’s second wicket of the day by dismissing Will Young for 18 runs. At Lunch, New Zealand is positioned at 92/2, with Devon Conway now partnered by Rachin Ravindra

Reeling from their unexpected loss in Bengaluru, India is eager to stage a comeback. After a dismal first innings where they were dismissed for just 46, they rallied in the second, posting 462 runs. However, the damage had already been done, and New Zealand secured an eight-wicket victory, resulting in India losing valuable points in the World Test Championship standings, even as they remained at the top of the table.

Tom Latham won the toss, and New Zealand chose to bat first in Pune for the second Test against India. In response to a rare home defeat in the first Test, India made three key changes to their lineup, bringing in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep while dropping KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Selection Dilemma

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, faced significant selection challenges, especially regarding the batting order. The team’s top-order collapse in the first innings, pressured by New Zealand’s pace trio of William O’Rourke, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee, revealed their weaknesses. With Shubman Gill returning to the lineup, either KL Rahul or Sarfaraz Khan was likely to be left out. Rahul’s inconsistency has raised concerns, while Sarfaraz’s determined 150 in Bengaluru strengthened his claim for inclusion.

As it happened…

Ravichandran Ashwin has secured India’s second wicket of the day by dismissing Will Young for 18 runs. At Lunch, New Zealand is positioned at 92/2, with Devon Conway now partnered by Rachin Ravindra. Indian bowlers are on the hunt for quick wickets in the early stages of the match. New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test in Pune. India, trailing 0-1 in the series, has made three changes to their Playing XI, bringing in Shubman Gill, Akash Deep, and Washington Sundar, while dropping KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Spinner’s Heaven ?

The second session is often regarded as the best time to bat in India. Assessing the conditions of the first session, it appears that bowlers will have the upper hand with more turn and grip which was seen in the latter half of the first session. The Kiwi batters need to be on their toes as batting won’t be as straightforward as it may appear. India’s Spin attack will look to dismantle the Kiwis by end of today’s sessions.

