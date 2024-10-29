Nicholas Pooran Bags ₹18 Crore Retention As LSG’s First Pick For IPL 2025

West Indies power-hitter Nicholas Pooran has reportedly secured his position as the first official retention for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, thanks to an impressive ₹18 crore deal. According to reports, Pooran met Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata on Tuesday, solidifying his place in the LSG squad with a high-value contract.

Initially, KL Rahul was anticipated to be LSG’s top retention, but with those negotiations breaking down, Pooran seized the opportunity, stepping in as the franchise’s highest-priority retention pick.

Pooran’s Record IPL Paycheck

In line with BCCI’s retention policy, the top retained player is entitled to a maximum salary of ₹18 crore, making this deal the biggest paycheck Pooran has ever received in the IPL. Previously, Pooran’s highest IPL contract came in 2023 when LSG invested ₹16 crore after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, with this record-setting salary, Pooran is positioned as one of the most financially rewarded players in the league.

A source highlighted Pooran’s dedication to LSG and his ability to adapt to various batting positions and match situations, calling him a player with a “winning mindset” committed to contributing to the team’s success.

Why Pooran’s Deal Is Justified?

Pooran’s recent form speaks for itself. Last season, he was a standout performer for LSG, amassing 499 runs with an impressive average of 62.38 and a strike rate of 178.21, featuring three fifties. The previous season saw him scoring 358 runs, solidifying his consistency. In 2024, Pooran became the leading run-scorer across all T20 formats, accumulating 2,251 runs from 68 matches, far surpassing other players. The top Indian on this list, Virat Kohli, ranks well below, further underscoring Pooran’s exceptional form.

IPL 2025 Auction Dynamics

As LSG’s priority retention, Pooran’s presence shapes the franchise’s retention strategy. With KL Rahul back in the auction pool, the demand for Indian players like him will be intense at the upcoming mega-auction. RCB is rumored to be interested in Rahul, given their need for a captain after Faf du Plessis, now 40, potentially steps down. Rahul, who began his IPL journey with RCB in 2014, could be an ideal fit to lead the team once again.

With Pooran now officially retained, LSG is expected to secure four additional players, including Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan. The franchise heads into the auction with a budget of ₹69 crore, earmarked to fill approximately 15 roster spots, with eyes set on building a balanced team around their star players.

