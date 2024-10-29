NZ Women Won The Toss And Opted To Bat First Against India

New Zealand Women’s captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first against India Women in the series-deciding third ODI at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday

New Zealand Women’s captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first against India Women in the series-deciding third ODI at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. This match marks a crucial moment for both teams as they vie for supremacy in the three-match series.

Series Context

The series has been tightly contested, with India winning the opening ODI by 59 runs. However, New Zealand made a notable comeback in the second match, showcasing their resilience and skill, which sets the stage for an exciting conclusion in this final encounter. Both teams have displayed their strengths, making this match highly anticipated by fans and players alike.

Team Updates

Ahead of the match, India faced a setback as off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was ruled out of selection due to shin splints. The BCCI medical team will closely monitor her condition, as her presence is crucial for the team’s bowling strategy. Patil’s absence adds to the challenge for India, who will need to adapt their game plan to compensate for her loss.

Recent Performance and Challenges

India’s women’s team has encountered difficulties in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in the UAE. They failed to qualify for the knockout stages, finishing third in Group A with two wins and two losses. Their journey included a disappointing 58-run loss to New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match and a narrow defeat against Australia. Despite securing wins against Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan, these results were insufficient to advance to the semifinals. Ultimately, Australia and New Zealand progressed from Group A, with Australia winning all their matches and New Zealand achieving three wins. New Zealand capped off their successful campaign by claiming their first title, defeating South Africa in the final by 32 runs.

Expectations from the Match

As the series reaches its climax, both teams are keen to assert their dominance. India will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage, while New Zealand aims to build on their recent successes. The playing conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium are expected to favor batters, making a solid start vital for both teams.

Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women:– Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk) , Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

This final ODI is set to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to clinch the series. Fans will be watching closely to see how India responds after their recent setbacks, particularly in light of their T20 World Cup performance. As both teams take to the field, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the series, with the players keen to make their mark on this pivotal match.

