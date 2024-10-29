Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

NZ Women Won The Toss And Opted To Bat First Against India

New Zealand Women’s captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first against India Women in the series-deciding third ODI at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday

NZ Women Won The Toss And Opted To Bat First Against India

New Zealand Women’s captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first against India Women in the series-deciding third ODI at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. This match marks a crucial moment for both teams as they vie for supremacy in the three-match series.

 Series Context

The series has been tightly contested, with India winning the opening ODI by 59 runs. However, New Zealand made a notable comeback in the second match, showcasing their resilience and skill, which sets the stage for an exciting conclusion in this final encounter. Both teams have displayed their strengths, making this match highly anticipated by fans and players alike.

 Team Updates

Ahead of the match, India faced a setback as off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was ruled out of selection due to shin splints. The BCCI medical team will closely monitor her condition, as her presence is crucial for the team’s bowling strategy. Patil’s absence adds to the challenge for India, who will need to adapt their game plan to compensate for her loss.

 Recent Performance and Challenges

India’s women’s team has encountered difficulties in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in the UAE. They failed to qualify for the knockout stages, finishing third in Group A with two wins and two losses. Their journey included a disappointing 58-run loss to New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match and a narrow defeat against Australia. Despite securing wins against Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan, these results were insufficient to advance to the semifinals. Ultimately, Australia and New Zealand progressed from Group A, with Australia winning all their matches and New Zealand achieving three wins. New Zealand capped off their successful campaign by claiming their first title, defeating South Africa in the final by 32 runs.

 Expectations from the Match

As the series reaches its climax, both teams are keen to assert their dominance. India will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage, while New Zealand aims to build on their recent successes. The playing conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium are expected to favor batters, making a solid start vital for both teams.

 Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women:– Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk) , Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

This final ODI is set to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to clinch the series. Fans will be watching closely to see how India responds after their recent setbacks, particularly in light of their T20 World Cup performance. As both teams take to the field, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the series, with the players keen to make their mark on this pivotal match.

Read More : Dinesh Karthik Suggests Kohli To Play Domestic Cricket To Regain Momentum

Filed under

Ahemdabad ODI indian cricket team NZ Cricket Team Women's Cricket
Advertisement

Also Read

Ukrainian Forces Ready As Russia Mobilizes North Korean Soldiers For Offense

Ukrainian Forces Ready As Russia Mobilizes North Korean Soldiers For Offense

Joe Biden Praises Harris In Diwali Event, Says ‘She Has More Experience…’

Joe Biden Praises Harris In Diwali Event, Says ‘She Has More Experience…’

Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

Yogi Government Focuses on Dialogue and Inclusive Maha Kumbh Planning

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,...

OxygenOS 15: Is Your OnePlus Device Eligible For The New AI-Powered Update? — CHECK IT OUT HERE!

OxygenOS 15: Is Your OnePlus Device Eligible For The New AI-Powered Update? — CHECK IT...

Entertainment

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox