PAK vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa First ODI Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online in India

Pakistan will have Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new captain for this match, which adds a new aspect to the team's performance in the one day format under his guidance. In contrast to this, South Africa's squad for the tour has seen some slight modifications since it was necessary to give a break to some of the key players.

(Image Credit: Proteas Men via X)
(Image Credit: Proteas Men via X)

Last updated: November 4, 2025 11:43:47 IST

The opening scene of the series will be Pakistan taking on South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which is a very significant cricket venue in the country as it is the very first time after 17 years that international cricket is being held at the venue. Pakistan will have Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new captain for this match, which adds a new aspect to the team’s performance in the one day format under his guidance. In contrast to this, South Africa’s squad for the tour has seen some slight modifications since it was necessary to give a break to some of the key players, so it would be a wonderful opportunity for the young players to demonstrate their skills.

The contest is set to commence at 3:30 PM IST, Toss at 3:00 PM IST. One thing that Indian viewers need to know is that there will be no telecast of the match on regular TV channels, but it can be watched live on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Apart from this, the fans of both teams will be keen to see how the new captaincy affects Pakistan’s home ground advantage and whether South Africa’s junior players can topple the hosts in the alien settings.

The contest will probably be a neck and neck. According to the past, in the one day international matches between the two countries, South Africa had a great advantage overall, while in the case of matches played in Pakistan, they were quite equal with each team winning 8 out of 16 games played. The surface at Faisalabad is expected to be more beneficial to the batsmen but early support for fast bowlers and later for slow bowlers could still have an impact, so the toss and the choice to bat or bowl first may turn out to be very important.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 11:42 AM IST
