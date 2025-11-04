When Is India vs Australia T20 Next Match? Check Date, Venue, Time And Other Details

The remarkable job team India did in the third T20I match when a young Indian team chased their target successfully, has deprived the intrigue of the Gold Coast leg. Australia at home is considerably more experienced and boasts a great lineup, whereas the younger players from India have demonstrated both intent and aggression, however the outcome will lend gravitas to tie when both sides turn their attention towards the upcoming T20 world cup.

When Is India vs Australia T20 Next Match?

The upcoming T20 International fixture in the ongoing series between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team, will take place on November 6th, 2025 at Gold Coast Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia at 1:40 PM IST. Both national teams are currently involved in a 5 match T20I series, where each team has already a T20I win, emphasizing the importance of this match.

Check Date, Venue, Time And Other Details Of India vs Australia T20

For viewers, the match would be available to watch live on Star Sports in India and will also be streamed through Disney Plus Hotstar. The series, which will take place in Australia, will finish with the match at Gold Coast just before the fifth T20I on 8 November 2025 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Every other match on the schedule will take place with Manuka Oval in Canberra on 29th October and then on to Melbourne on 31st october, Hobart on 2nd November, Gold Coast on 6th November and finally in Brisbane on 8th November. Shubman Gill serves as vice captain of the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, whereas Australian captain will Mitchell Marsh.

