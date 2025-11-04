Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

Less than a day after leading India to its first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has bagged a major endorsement deal with real estate giant Omaxe Ltd. The company announced on Monday that Kaur will serve as its new brand ambassador.

India clinched its maiden Women’s World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Omaxe said its association with Harmanpreet shows the firm’s vision to promote sports and build infrastructure that supports athletes across the country.

“I am proud to join Omaxe as its brand ambassador and to stand with a company that believes in empowering youth, strengthening communities, and building facilities that inspire dreams and turn them into achievements,” Harmanpreet said in the official statement.

She added that Omaxe’s strong presence in Punjab and its focus on developing world-class infrastructure align with her hope for a brighter future for young athletes.

Omaxe Managing Director Mohit Goel said the partnership aims to create platforms that increase access to sports, especially for women. “One of the landmark outcomes of this vision will be the delivery of a new international-standard cricket stadium in the national capital after more than 140 years, a milestone for the city and for Indian sport,” Goel said.

Omaxe is among India’s leading real estate firms, with projects across multiple states. The collaboration with Harmanpreet comes at a time when women’s cricket in India is finally being recognised as a serious career path.

