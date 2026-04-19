PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 29- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: In the high-stakes IPL 2026, the Punjab Kings, who are in first place, play the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 29. This exciting match is set to take place today, April 19, 2026, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. PBKS is at the top of the table and hasn’t lost yet, but LSG is eager to bounce back from recent losses and get back on track in this tough tournament.

PBKS vs LSG Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in New Chandigarh has quickly become known as a great place to bat. Fans should expect a high-scoring thriller because the outfield is lightning-fast and the boundaries are not very big. The surface is mostly flat, but the new ball helps fast bowlers a little bit in the first few overs. But as the game goes on, it becomes a nightmare for bowlers. In IPL 2026, the average first innings score at this venue has been around 190. This makes the toss very important for teams that want to chase in the dark.

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between these two franchises remains one of the most balanced in the league.

Total Matches Played : 06

Punjab Kings Won : 03

Lucknow Super Giants Won: 03 Historically, LSG dominated the early meetings, but PBKS holds the momentum after winning both encounters during the 2025 season.

PBKS vs LSG Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Who will be the impact player in today’s IPL match?

For Punjab, Nehal Wadhera is the likely Impact Player, while LSG will look toward the raw pace of Mayank Yadav to rattle the PBKS top order.

PBKS vs LSG Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Shreyas Iyer : The PBKS skipper is in the form of his life with three fifties this season. He is the anchor who allows others to play freely around him.

Arshdeep Singh : With his ability to swing the ball early and execute yorkers at the death, he remains a consistent wicket-taker.

Cooper Connolly : A dangerous asset in the middle order who can dismantle any attack and in some form in IPL 2026.

Prabhsimran Singh: He is coming off a brilliant 80 in the previous match and loves the true bounce of the Mullanpur surface.

PBKS vs LSG Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks : Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Conolly are the most reliable choices for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction today match given their roles to lead charge.

Differential/Risky Picks: Prince Yadav or Marco Jansen are excellent low selection percentage players for IPL Grand League lineups as they can contribute significantly with both ball and bat.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Mitch Marsh, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Cooper Connolly

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

Disclaimer: This PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction is based on a professional look at the players’ current form, statistics, and other factors. We do our best to give you the most accurate and up-to-date information for IPL 2026, but fantasy sports are always a little unpredictable. The recommended teams and picks are only meant to be fun and informative.