Premier League Confirms Correct Penalty Decision in Arsenal vs. West Ham Match

The Premier League has officially confirmed that the decision to award Arsenal a penalty against West Ham was correct. The penalty was awarded after Bukayo Saka was fouled by Lucas Paqueta, leading to a spot-kick for the Gunners. Although referee Anthony Taylor initially pointed to the penalty spot, the decision was reviewed by VAR, with Michael Salisbury overseeing the process. After a thorough check, the penalty was upheld, and Martin Ødegaard successfully converted from the spot to give Arsenal a 3-0 lead.

VAR Confirmation and Premier League Backing

The Premier League released a statement backing the original call made by referee Taylor. According to the league, the VAR review deemed that the contact made by Paqueta on Saka was sufficient for the decision to stand as a penalty. The Premier League clarified, saying: “The referee’s call of penalty for a foul by Paqueta on Saka was checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming that the contact was sufficient for a penalty.”

Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp Criticize Paqueta’s Challenge

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville showed little sympathy for Paqueta’s challenge, emphasizing that there was no reason for the West Ham player to dive in as he did. “You cannot dangle a lazy leg out like Paqueta does,” said Neville. Former Liverpool player Jamie Redknapp also criticized Paqueta’s decision to make a challenge, highlighting how Saka took full advantage of the opportunity. “This is Saka at his best,” Redknapp noted, referring to the Arsenal star’s ability to draw fouls with skill.

The penalty incident was just one highlight in a wild first-half at London Stadium. Arsenal stormed to a commanding 5-2 lead, with Gabriel opening the scoring in the 10th minute after heading in a Saka corner. Leandro Trossard doubled the lead before Ødegaard’s penalty made it 3-0. Kai Havertz then scored almost immediately, adding a fourth. Saka’s penalty just before halftime gave Arsenal a commanding advantage.

West Ham’s Fightback

Despite the heavy deficit, West Ham did manage to respond. Aaron Wan-Bissaka pulled one back for the hosts, and Emerson added a stunning free-kick to reduce the gap to 5-2. The first half, marked by high intensity and dramatic moments, ended with another penalty for Arsenal after goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański fouled Gabriel during a corner.

The match, full of action and controversy, highlighted both the significance of VAR in modern football and the volatility of Premier League matches this season.