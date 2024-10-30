Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Ramiz Raja Insists Babar Azam Must Prove He Can Reach ‘Viv Richards’ Level

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has expressed his belief that Babar Azam possesses the temperament and skill to channel the greatness of legendary West Indies batter Sir Viv Richards.

Ramiz Raja Insists Babar Azam Must Prove He Can Reach ‘Viv Richards’ Level

In a recent live interaction on YouTube with fans, Ramiz emphasized the importance of Babar’s development in Test cricket, noting his impressive performance in white-ball formats. He stated, “I feel Babar has to achieve a lot more in Test cricket. He plays the white-ball format really well, has an average of 50-plus in both the formats (T20I and ODI).”

 The Challenge Ahead

Ramiz highlighted that despite Babar’s achievements, there is still much room for growth, particularly in the longer format of the game. He remarked, “Ab unko apne temperament se batana hai duniya mei ke woh ek Viv Richards hain (now he has to prove to the world with his temperament that he is Viv Richards). Bigger the contest, bigger the innings Richards used to play.” This comparison to Richards underscores the high expectations placed on Babar, particularly given Richards’ reputation as one of the most formidable and explosive batsmen in cricket history.

 Background on Viv Richards

Viv Richards, who graced the cricketing world from 1974 to 1991, is celebrated for his aggressive batting style and remarkable ability to perform under pressure. Over his 121 Test matches, he amassed 8,540 runs with an extraordinary average exceeding 50, making him a benchmark for excellence in cricket. His capacity to dominate in crucial matches set him apart, and Ramiz’s comments suggest that Babar must rise to similar occasions to solidify his legacy.

 Babar’s Recent Struggles

Babar’s performance in recent months has drawn scrutiny, especially after his removal from the Test squad midway through the series against England. This decision came as Pakistan clinched their first home series win in red-ball cricket in three years, raising questions about Babar’s form and leadership. The 30-year-old has been experiencing a lean patch across all formats, with his last 50-plus score in Tests occurring 18 innings ago during the Multan Test against New Zealand in December 2022. With a total of 3,962 runs in 54 Test matches and an average of 44.5, Babar’s statistics indicate significant potential, yet they also reflect the challenges he faces in living up to expectations.

 Leadership Changes

Adding to the pressure, Babar announced his resignation as Pakistan’s white-ball captain prior to the England series, having already stepped down from the Test captaincy last year. Following a disappointing first Test defeat in Multan, Babar, along with fellow players Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, was dropped from the squad. This move coincided with Pakistan’s resurgence in the final two matches of the series, raising questions about team dynamics and leadership.

 Looking Ahead

As Pakistan prepares for their next challenge—three ODIs in Australia starting November 4—Babar’s performance will be under close scrutiny. His ability to reclaim his form and lead the team effectively will be crucial not only for his career but also for Pakistan’s ambitions on the international stage. The cricketing world will be watching closely to see if Babar can rise to the occasion and fulfill the immense potential that Ramiz Raja and many others believe he possesses.

Filed under

Babar Azam Ramiz Raja Sir Viv Richards
