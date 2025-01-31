Sangwan played alongside Rishabh Pant for Delhi’s U-19 team during the 2014–15 season but struggled to progress within the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) setup.

29-year-old pacer Himanshu Sangwan made headlines by clean bowling Virat Kohli for just 6 runs on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This match marked Kohli’s return to domestic cricket after more than 12 years, but his stay at the crease lasted only 15 deliveries.

The Delhi crowd, which gathered in huge numbers expecting a stellar performance from Kohli, was left disappointed as Sangwan ended his innings early.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Who is Himanshu Sangwan?

Born on September 2, 1995, in Delhi, Himanshu Sangwan is a right-arm pacer who represents Railways in domestic cricket. He made his List A debut in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy on September 27, 2019, followed by his T20 debut at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 8, 2019.

A month later, on December 9, 2019, he played his first Ranji Trophy match.

Before the Delhi vs. Railways clash, Sangwan had an impressive record, having taken:

77 wickets in 23 first-class matches (Ranji Trophy)

21 wickets in 17 List A games

5 wickets in 7 T20 matches

Early Career and Challenges

Sangwan played alongside Rishabh Pant for Delhi’s U-19 team during the 2014–15 season but struggled to progress within the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) setup. The following year, he attempted to secure a spot in Haryana’s cricket team, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

Despite these setbacks, Sangwan remained determined to pursue his cricketing dreams. Originally from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, he left home to chase his goal of becoming a fast bowler.

Family and Struggles Before Success

Himanshu Sangwan’s parents played a significant role in supporting his journey. His mother, Bhagwan Rati, is a teacher, while his father, Surendra Singh Sangwan, works as a bank manager.

During a difficult phase when he was out of professional cricket for two years, a friend informed him about job openings at Indian Railways. He applied and was soon hired as a ticket collector at New Delhi station, which reignited his passion for cricket.

Breakthrough with Railways

In 2018, Sangwan made his Railways U-23 debut in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he took 37 wickets in seven matches. His exceptional performances earned him a spot in Railways’ Ranji Trophy squad the following year.

Sangwan has a reputation for dismissing big-name players, including:

Prithvi Shaw

Ajinkya Rahane

During his Ranji Trophy debut season against Mumbai, he removed both Rahane and Shaw, who were in peak form. He also secured a five-wicket haul in the second innings, solidifying his status as a rising star in Indian domestic cricket.