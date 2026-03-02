Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Real Madrid hosts Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu to close out Matchday 26 of La Liga on March 2, 2026. Álvaro Arbeloa’s side sit second in the table and need a win to cut Barcelona’s lead back to one point. Despite playing at home, Madrid are struggling with a massive injury list including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Éder Militão. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was also a late withdrawal from the squad due to dental surgery.

Getafe enter the game in 14th place and will be without their suspended captain, Djené. While they are known for a disciplined defensive style, they have a poor record at the Bernabéu, having lost their last 16 away matches against Real Madrid. Most eyes will be on Vinícius Júnior, who has been in sensational form with six goals in his last five games, to lead the Madrid attack in Mbappé’s absence.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming LaLiga 2025-26

When will the Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 3 March 2026 in India.