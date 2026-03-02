LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga match in India, UK, USA, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, Brazil and Spain. Follow NewsX for more info.

Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga Live Streaming. Photo: Real Madrid/Getafe- X
Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga Live Streaming. Photo: Real Madrid/Getafe- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 2, 2026 23:14:32 IST

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Real Madrid hosts Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu to close out Matchday 26 of La Liga on March 2, 2026. Álvaro Arbeloa’s side sit second in the table and need a win to cut Barcelona’s lead back to one point. Despite playing at home, Madrid are struggling with a massive injury list including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Éder Militão. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was also a late withdrawal from the squad due to dental surgery.

Getafe enter the game in 14th place and will be without their suspended captain, Djené. While they are known for a disciplined defensive style, they have a poor record at the Bernabéu, having lost their last 16 away matches against Real Madrid. Most eyes will be on Vinícius Júnior, who has been in sensational form with six goals in his last five games, to lead the Madrid attack in Mbappé’s absence.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming LaLiga 2025-26

When will the Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 3 March 2026 in India.

When will the Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match start?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Tuesday, 3 March, 2026.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain, Madrid. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will not be broadcast live on TV and will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website and OTTplay Premium in India from 1:30 A.M. IST on Tuesday, 3 March, 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in UK? 

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and 2 and live-streamed on Premier Play from 8:00 P.M. local time on Monday, 2 March, 2026. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in USA? 

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on ESPN and live-streamed on ESPN+ from 3:00 PM ET/12:00 AM PT on Monday, 2 March, 2026. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in Pakistan? 

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will not be broadcast live on TV and will be live-streamed on Begin app from 1:00 AM local time on Tuesday, 3 March, 2026. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in Bangladesh? 

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be not be broadcast live on TV and will be live-streamed on FanCode from 2:00 AM local time on Tuesday, 3 March, 2026. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in Brazil? 

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on ESPN and live-streamed on Disney+ from 5:00 PM local time on Monday, 2 March, 2026. 

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in Australia? 

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be not be broadcast live on TV and will be live-streamed on the beIN Sports Connect from 7:30 AM local time on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match in Spain?

The Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on Movistar+ and live-streamed on Movistar Plus+ app from 9:00 PM local time on Monday, 2 March 2026.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:12 PM IST
Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?
Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?
Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?
Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: Where to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

QUICK LINKS