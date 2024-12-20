Rey Mysterio Snr Dies: Why The Legend Switched From Boxing To Wrestling?

Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio Sr., born Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, has passed away at the age of 66, leaving behind a monumental legacy. His family and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide shared their heartfelt condolences as the Mysterio family faces another tragic loss, following the death of Rey Sr.'s brother just a week prior.

The family of Rey Mysterio Sr. has confirmed the passing of the wrestling legend, whose real name was Miguel Angel Lopez Dias. The news was shared by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the Mexican wrestling promotion where Mysterio was a key figure.

A Legacy in Wrestling

Lucha Libre AAA expressed their condolences through a heartfelt message on social media, stating, “We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest.”

Rey Mysterio Sr., 66, was a key figure in Mexican wrestling. He began his career in 1976 and retired from active competition in 2009. Mysterio Sr.’s legacy lives on through his son, Mysterio Jr., and grandson, Dominik Mysterio, both of whom continue to compete in WWE. Rey Mysterio Jr. was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, honoring his remarkable career.

Rey Mysterio Sr.: A Journey from Boxing to Wrestling

This tragedy follows another recent loss for the Mysterio family. Just one week before Rey Sr.’s passing, his brother Roberto Gutierrez, the father of Rey Mysterio Jr., passed away at the age of 76.

Before entering the wrestling world, Mysterio Sr. initially trained as a boxer. However, it was through his boxing trainers that he was introduced to professional wrestling. His wrestling debut came in January 1976, and throughout his career, he wrestled for various promotions, including Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, and the World Wrestling Association. Mysterio Sr. became a key figure in the lucha libre tradition, distinguishing himself as “Rey Mysterio Sr.” to avoid confusion with his nephew, Mysterio Jr. His family’s wrestling legacy continued with his grand-nephew Dominik Mysterio and his grand-niece Aalyah, who also made appearances in WWE.

Rey Mysterio Sr.: Cause of Death

The cause of Mysterio Sr.’s death has not yet been revealed. His passing comes just one week after the loss of his brother, Roberto Gutierrez, adding a painful chapter to the Mysterio family’s grief.

In an emotional Instagram post, Rey Mysterio Jr. paid tribute to his late father, writing, “You did more than set the example of how to love & maintain a strong marriage and father 4 boys, you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colors. Excellent husband, loving father, beautiful grandfather, incredible son & brother, and amazing father-in-law.”

