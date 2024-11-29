Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ruben Amorim Making Tired United Players Walk Through Play Patterns

Ruben Amorim is adjusting his coaching approach at Manchester United by asking players unable to fully participate in training to walk and jog through play patterns, compensating for a lack of available training time.

Ruben Amorim Making Tired United Players Walk Through Play Patterns

Ruben Amorim is adjusting his coaching approach at Manchester United by asking players unable to fully participate in training to walk and jog through play patterns, compensating for a lack of available training time. With a packed fixture schedule and limited recovery time between matches, Amorim has had to get creative with his methods to continue developing the team.

He secured his first win as United head coach on Thursday against Bodø/Glimt, and with Everton coming up on Sunday, Amorim and his staff are working to manage the team’s fitness. United’s schedule in December leaves no clear midweek break, and depending on their progress in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League, they may not have one until the international break in March, when Amorim will be missing a significant portion of his squad.

Innovative Training Techniques for Tight Schedules

“I was a football player,” Amorim said when discussing his training methods. “Videos more than 12 minutes? Forget it, because of concentration… Instead of video, we do it like walking and jogging – it’s a way to do it. And showing some videos.”

Amorim emphasized the importance of individual attention, particularly for players who cannot run at full intensity. “For example, Carlos [Fernandes] is with the strikers. They will [be] shown individual moments. So we will try to cope like this. Everyone has a job in the staff and they are more important than me, maybe. Try to [review] the game and what is missing [from our play].”

Despite the challenge of limited time, Amorim remains confident in the players’ abilities. “They are very good players, they need to believe, and we will show individual stuff. Team stuff. And if you cannot run, you can jog.”

Managing Player Fitness and Rotation

In the match against Bodø/Glimt, Amorim used five substitutes—Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Luke Shaw—managing players’ fitness rather than focusing solely on the game. “We have to use subs to manage the fitness, not the game,” he said. “We already know that it will be like that, so no excuse. We should be ready for Sunday and we have to win. We will rotate players and we will be ready. It is what it is.”

Amorim added that the team must use the matches themselves to improve fitness. “I felt that we pressed a little bit higher [against Bodø/Glimt]. Mason Mount did 60 minutes with high intensity, [Rasmus] Højlund was dead in the end. The guys playing push more. Push the guys to the limit. And the other guys have to train. Luke Shaw did some minutes and will train now.”

Rasmus Højlund Thrives in Amorim’s System

Rasmus Højlund, who scored twice in the win against Bodø/Glimt, has settled into Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, which suits his playing style. “The new system, new ideas, are suiting my style of play,” said Højlund. “I’ve played this sort of football – I don’t say it is the same, but a 3-4-3. I used to play in Atalanta a little bit the same.”

Højlund, who played for Atalanta in the 2022-23 season, where he scored 10 goals in 34 appearances, was asked about the difference between Amorim’s approach and that of Erik ten Hag. “The press is very different,” the 21-year-old striker noted. “I have to focus a little bit more on what’s in front of me instead of behind. I showed last season with being the top scorer for the team that I can score goals. I’m still very young but obviously I would like to take the responsibility and that’s why I took the No 9 this year because I want to take the next level and the next step. But I still have a lot to grow – I’m still not the finished article.”

After scoring his two goals, Højlund celebrated with a thumbs-up and thumb-down gesture. “It’s the Gladiator one,” he explained. “We watched it when we were with the national team. And I thought it was a nice celebration.”

Read More : Mbappe Falls Short Under Pressure: Why Real Madrid Faces Challenges

Filed under

Manchester united Old Trafford Ruben Amorim

Advertisement

Also Read

Ukraine Pushes For NATO Invitation To Undermine Putin’s Goals

Ukraine Pushes For NATO Invitation To Undermine Putin’s Goals

Mumbaikars Feels The Chill As City Records Coldest Day In Eight Years At 16.5°C

Mumbaikars Feels The Chill As City Records Coldest Day In Eight Years At 16.5°C

Emma Hayes Calls For England vs USA Clash To Celebrate Women’s Football

Emma Hayes Calls For England vs USA Clash To Celebrate Women’s Football

Why Is Global Wine Production Dropping To Its Lowest Since 1961?

Why Is Global Wine Production Dropping To Its Lowest Since 1961?

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Entertainment

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox