Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mbappe Falls Short Under Pressure: Why Real Madrid Faces Challenges

Three losses in five games and an uphill battle to secure a spot in the Champions League's next phase—this is far from the position 15-time European champions Real Madrid anticipated.

Mbappe Falls Short Under Pressure: Why Real Madrid Faces Challenges

Three losses in five games and an uphill battle to secure a spot in the Champions League’s next phase—this is far from the position 15-time European champions Real Madrid anticipated. Currently 24th in the table after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, the Spanish giants find themselves in uncharted territory. Under the competition’s new format, the top eight teams proceed directly to the last 16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th enter a two-legged play-off. For Real Madrid, sitting on the brink of elimination, the situation is dire.

Mbappé’s Penalty Miss Highlights Struggles

Superstars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham were largely ineffective against Liverpool, with Mbappé’s missed penalty epitomizing a tough night for the reigning champions.

“We haven’t seen the best of Mbappé tonight,” remarked former Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman. “Madrid needed Mbappé, and he flattered to deceive. The Madrid press will be ruthless because he didn’t deliver again when he needed to. This year, they are really, really struggling.”

Despite the French forward’s immense talent, questions linger about his role in a team that also features Vinícius Jr., who occupies a similar position. Even in Vinícius Jr.’s absence due to injury, Mbappé failed to make a significant impact.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham defended his teammate, saying, “Kylian is a wonderful player, but the pressure is humongous. The penalty is not why we lost the game. Kylian can keep his head high, and I know for sure he will produce many more big moments for this club.”

Injuries and Tactical Challenges

While Mbappé’s struggles are evident, Real Madrid’s problems go beyond one player. Jude Bellingham, for instance, is yet to score in this Champions League campaign. Reflecting on Bellingham’s performance, football pundits have noted a dip in form compared to his early-season brilliance.

Adding to the woes is manager Carlo Ancelotti’s growing injury list. Eduardo Camavinga’s suspected hamstring injury during the Liverpool match adds to a list that already includes key players like Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr., Aurélien Tchouaméni, David Alaba, and Éder Militão.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague highlighted Ancelotti’s frustration with internal doubts about his capability to turn the situation around. “He feels that the doubts will grow with every game because he is unable to put out a fluent team. These things require time, but at Real Madrid, time is rarely a luxury.”

Alarming Form Raises Concerns

Real Madrid’s struggles in the Champions League are unprecedented. The Spanish giants have never been eliminated at the group stage, and although the new format provides a slight cushion, their current form is raising alarms.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand described the situation as “alarming.” He stated, “When you have superstars, you can change your season at any point. But the football is a big concern. Mbappé has to prove to his teammates he is the guy, the galáctico. That moment has to come soon, or they could be heading out.”

Despite the challenges, Ancelotti remains confident. “We will qualify to the next round, and we will compete as we do every year. You will see. We are going to go through,” he declared post-match.

For Real Madrid, the stakes are clear: rise to the challenge or face the possibility of an early exit from the competition they’ve long dominated.

Filed under

European Champions Mbappe Real Madrid

Advertisement

Also Read

6-Year-Old Massachusetts Girl Dies After Contracting E. Coli; Mother Blames McDonald’s Cheeseburger

6-Year-Old Massachusetts Girl Dies After Contracting E. Coli; Mother Blames McDonald’s Cheeseburger

Supreme Court Declines Petition On ‘Prasadam’ Quality Regulations, ‘Why Restrict To Prasadam’

Supreme Court Declines Petition On ‘Prasadam’ Quality Regulations, ‘Why Restrict To Prasadam’

Massive Crustal Erode During Himalayan And Other Mountain Formation- Study

Massive Crustal Erode During Himalayan And Other Mountain Formation- Study

Here’s Why Rupee Is Among The Worst-Performing Currency In Asia, Falls 2 Paise

Here’s Why Rupee Is Among The Worst-Performing Currency In Asia, Falls 2 Paise

FBI Alerts Shoppers to Watch Out for Scams During Black Friday Deals

FBI Alerts Shoppers to Watch Out for Scams During Black Friday Deals

Entertainment

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox