Mbappe Falls Short Under Pressure: Why Real Madrid Faces Challenges

Three losses in five games and an uphill battle to secure a spot in the Champions League’s next phase—this is far from the position 15-time European champions Real Madrid anticipated. Currently 24th in the table after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, the Spanish giants find themselves in uncharted territory. Under the competition’s new format, the top eight teams proceed directly to the last 16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th enter a two-legged play-off. For Real Madrid, sitting on the brink of elimination, the situation is dire.

Mbappé’s Penalty Miss Highlights Struggles

Superstars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham were largely ineffective against Liverpool, with Mbappé’s missed penalty epitomizing a tough night for the reigning champions.

“We haven’t seen the best of Mbappé tonight,” remarked former Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman. “Madrid needed Mbappé, and he flattered to deceive. The Madrid press will be ruthless because he didn’t deliver again when he needed to. This year, they are really, really struggling.”

Despite the French forward’s immense talent, questions linger about his role in a team that also features Vinícius Jr., who occupies a similar position. Even in Vinícius Jr.’s absence due to injury, Mbappé failed to make a significant impact.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham defended his teammate, saying, “Kylian is a wonderful player, but the pressure is humongous. The penalty is not why we lost the game. Kylian can keep his head high, and I know for sure he will produce many more big moments for this club.”

Injuries and Tactical Challenges

While Mbappé’s struggles are evident, Real Madrid’s problems go beyond one player. Jude Bellingham, for instance, is yet to score in this Champions League campaign. Reflecting on Bellingham’s performance, football pundits have noted a dip in form compared to his early-season brilliance.

Adding to the woes is manager Carlo Ancelotti’s growing injury list. Eduardo Camavinga’s suspected hamstring injury during the Liverpool match adds to a list that already includes key players like Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr., Aurélien Tchouaméni, David Alaba, and Éder Militão.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague highlighted Ancelotti’s frustration with internal doubts about his capability to turn the situation around. “He feels that the doubts will grow with every game because he is unable to put out a fluent team. These things require time, but at Real Madrid, time is rarely a luxury.”

Alarming Form Raises Concerns

Real Madrid’s struggles in the Champions League are unprecedented. The Spanish giants have never been eliminated at the group stage, and although the new format provides a slight cushion, their current form is raising alarms.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand described the situation as “alarming.” He stated, “When you have superstars, you can change your season at any point. But the football is a big concern. Mbappé has to prove to his teammates he is the guy, the galáctico. That moment has to come soon, or they could be heading out.”

Despite the challenges, Ancelotti remains confident. “We will qualify to the next round, and we will compete as we do every year. You will see. We are going to go through,” he declared post-match.

For Real Madrid, the stakes are clear: rise to the challenge or face the possibility of an early exit from the competition they’ve long dominated.