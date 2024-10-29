Rudy Gay Bids Farewell To NBA After 17 Seasons: A Look Back At His Impactful Career

After 17 impactful years in the NBA, Rudy Gay, a veteran forward known for his versatility and scoring ability, announced his retirement on Tuesday. Gay, now 38, last played for the Utah Jazz during the 2022-23 season. Though he signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors in the off-season, he was waived shortly before the start of the new season.

In a heartfelt essay, Gay expressed his mixed emotions about stepping away from the game. “I needed to humble myself and be like: ‘Look, this is over,’” Gay shared. “But actually coming to grips with it being over, that’s… a process. One I’m honestly still dealing with, and struggle with at times. I’ll still be watching games and see some of these guys missing a pass or fumbling the ball out of bounds, and I absolutely am that dude yelling at the TV like: ‘I’m better than that clown. Are you kidding me?!?!?’ It’s not pretty.”

Though the transition to retirement can be challenging, Gay emphasized his gratitude for the journey, writing, “I’m 38 years old. That’s nowhere even near mid-career for most people’s professional lives. So, the way I see it, I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. … In the meantime, I’m just feeling extremely grateful for all the love, wisdom, and friendship that I’ve experienced in the game of basketball.”

Career Beginnings And Achievements

Rudy Gay’s NBA journey began after a standout college career at UConn. Selected as the No. 8 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, he was quickly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he would make his mark on the league. As a rookie, he earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team and soon became a central figure for the Grizzlies. Over his seven seasons in Memphis, Gay established himself as one of the team’s top contributors, ranking fifth in points, fourth in minutes played, and fourth in games played in Grizzlies history.

Gay is one of only four players to have averaged 10 or more points per game from the 2006-07 season through the 2020-21 season. The other three players—Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and LeBron James—are legends in their own right, underscoring Gay’s sustained impact and consistency across his career.

Beyond Memphis, Gay went on to play for the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and, most recently, the Utah Jazz. Over his career, he averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds across 1,120 games, starting in 778 of those contests. Known for his scoring ability and athleticism, Gay was an asset on every team he joined, providing experience, scoring, and a steady presence on both ends of the floor.

Reflecting on his career, Gay described himself as “the luckiest man in the world,” acknowledging the friendships and life lessons he gained throughout his years in the NBA. His retirement marks the end of an era for a player who, while perhaps underrated, leaves a lasting legacy in professional basketball.

