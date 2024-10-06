Sanju Samson Goes For One Shot Too Many: Aakash Chopra

Ahead of the start of the three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh, former cricketer Aakash Chopra thinks that the main problem with Sanju Samson is that he tries to hit too many shots while batting.

In 2024, Samson has been patiently waiting for the opportunities to come his way. He was a part of the India squad that lifted the T20 World Cup but didn’t feature in a single match since the warm-up clash against Bangladesh. Samson will be keen to find the run of consistency and push his name to become a regular face in India’s white-ball setup.

“Sanju re baba – make Samson open because Abhishek Sharma is certain at one end. However, since you have not picked Ruturaj Gaikwad, he was playing in the Irani Trophy, so only Sanju Samson is left. He has opened, he has played at No. 3, and we have even seen him bat down the order at No. 5 and No. 6,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“He is an incredible and mighty player. When he scores runs, he shows as if it’s very easy to bat. However, his problem is that he goes for one too many shots. Then he gets out and you say – ‘How did you do that Sanju, this was a chance and you let it go’,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Sanju Samson will feature alongside youngster Abhishek Sharma in the opening slot for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

“Sanju Samson will play and open the batting in this series, going forward with Abhishek Sharma,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the pre-match press conference.

The first of the three T20Is will be played on Sunday at the newly inaugurated Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

(With inputs from ANI)