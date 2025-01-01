Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Shubman Gill To Lose Gujarat Titans Captaincy? Franchise’s Six-Word Tweet Sparks Furore Ahead Of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have sparked speculation that they may be considering a new captain for IPL 2025, with a recent tweet hinting at a potential leadership change.

Shubman Gill To Lose Gujarat Titans Captaincy? Franchise’s Six-Word Tweet Sparks Furore Ahead Of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have sparked speculation that they may be considering a new captain for IPL 2025, with a recent tweet hinting at a potential leadership change.

In December 2023, after Hardik Pandya’s surprising return to Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill was appointed as the new skipper of Gujarat. However, under Gill’s captaincy, the team finished eighth in the IPL 2024 season, winning only five out of 14 matches, raising questions about his leadership moving forward.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Titans posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter): “A clean slate. A new story,” accompanied by an image of Rashid Khan gazing at the blank slate. This sparked rumors about a potential captaincy switch, with Rashid Khan emerging as a likely candidate.

Rashid Khan’s Captaincy Credentials

Rashid Khan, who has captained Gujarat Titans twice in the IPL—once in 2022 against Chennai Super Kings and again in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders—has a strong leadership record. While his second stint as Gujarat’s captain ended in a loss, he has significant experience in T20 cricket, having led six teams, including Afghanistan’s national team, in 67 matches and winning 34 of them. If Gujarat decides to make a change, they would be turning to a seasoned leader for IPL 2025.

(INPUT FROM AGENCIES)

ALSO READ: Is BCCI Considering Virat Kohli’s Exit Plan As His Poor Run Continues?

 

Filed under

Gujarat Titans captaincy change Shubman Gill captaincy IPL 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

The Rise Of Social Media-Driven Travel: A New Era Of Exploration

The Rise Of Social Media-Driven Travel: A New Era Of Exploration

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

US: Pentagon Appeals Court Upholds Plea Deals Of 9/11 Plotters

US: Pentagon Appeals Court Upholds Plea Deals Of 9/11 Plotters

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Assam CM Reveals Influx Of Bangladeshi Workers Amid Economic Crisis, Not Hindu Minorities

Assam CM Reveals Influx Of Bangladeshi Workers Amid Economic Crisis, Not Hindu Minorities

Entertainment

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed: Why Was Ajith Kumar’s Film Delay For Pongal Release?

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Legal Case Filed Against Diljit Dosanjh’s New Year’s Eve Concert In Ludhiana

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party 8th Anniversary Post Leaves Fans Questioning Rashmika’s Absence

Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party 8th Anniversary Post Leaves Fans Questioning Rashmika’s Absence

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban on Stage at Nashville’s Big Bash: A Night to Remember

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Carrie Underwood Trolled For Excessive Plastic Surgery

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox