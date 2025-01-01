Shubman Gill To Lose Gujarat Titans Captaincy? Franchise’s Six-Word Tweet Sparks Furore Ahead Of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans have sparked speculation that they may be considering a new captain for IPL 2025, with a recent tweet hinting at a potential leadership change.

In December 2023, after Hardik Pandya’s surprising return to Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill was appointed as the new skipper of Gujarat. However, under Gill’s captaincy, the team finished eighth in the IPL 2024 season, winning only five out of 14 matches, raising questions about his leadership moving forward.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Titans posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter): “A clean slate. A new story,” accompanied by an image of Rashid Khan gazing at the blank slate. This sparked rumors about a potential captaincy switch, with Rashid Khan emerging as a likely candidate.

Rashid Khan’s Captaincy Credentials

Rashid Khan, who has captained Gujarat Titans twice in the IPL—once in 2022 against Chennai Super Kings and again in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders—has a strong leadership record. While his second stint as Gujarat’s captain ended in a loss, he has significant experience in T20 cricket, having led six teams, including Afghanistan’s national team, in 67 matches and winning 34 of them. If Gujarat decides to make a change, they would be turning to a seasoned leader for IPL 2025.

(INPUT FROM AGENCIES)

ALSO READ: Is BCCI Considering Virat Kohli’s Exit Plan As His Poor Run Continues?