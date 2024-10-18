Sinner And Alcaraz Set For Final Clash At Six Kings Slam

In an exciting day of tennis at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Rafael Nadal expressed satisfaction with his performance despite a straight-sets loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The match, which ended 6-3, 6-3 in favor of Alcaraz, marked Nadal’s first appearance since announcing his impending retirement after next month’s Davis Cup.

Nadal, who has been preparing for the final tournament of his career, shared his thoughts post-match. “I have the Davis Cup in front of me in a month, so every day is an opportunity to get better and be ready for this final tournament of my tennis career,” he said. “I want to try my best to help the team in some way.”

Although the match didn’t go in his favor, Nadal acknowledged Alcaraz’s dominance, stating, “Carlos was too good. I haven’t been on the competitive stage for a couple of months, but I think it was a good performance, even if it wasn’t enough to play against an animal like him. But it was a positive match for me, and I’m happy.”

Alcaraz’s victory sets up a thrilling final against Jannik Sinner, who defeated Novak Djokovic in a grueling three-set battle, 6-2, 6-7 (0), 6-4, in the other semifinal. This win marks Sinner’s second victory over Djokovic in just four days, having beaten the Serbian legend in the final of the Rolex Shanghai Masters last Sunday.

Sinner Survives Djokovic Challenge to Set Up Alcaraz Showdown

Sinner, the current world No. 1, fought through fatigue to outlast Djokovic, acknowledging the challenge of competing against the 24-time Grand Slam champion so soon after their Shanghai encounter. “We arrived quite late here. We played a final just days ago in Shanghai, so it’s very tough to play against him,” Sinner said. “Today, I felt like we both made some mistakes, which is normal when you’re slightly tired. But I’m happy with how I handled the situation.”

Despite being up a break twice in the deciding set, Sinner struggled to consolidate, but ultimately managed to hold his nerve. “I was a break up twice in the third set and never confirmed the break,” he reflected. “So, I’m happy with how I managed it. It was a tough match.”

Djokovic, gracious in defeat, praised Sinner’s resilience and mental strength, saying, “I was on the ropes the entire match. He was the better player. I was just lucky to get through the second set. The noise in the stadium was amazing, and it was fun. I really enjoyed playing here in Saudi Arabia, and I’m looking forward to playing again in two days.”

The exhibition tournament, while not awarding ATP ranking points, has seen intense competition and vibrant fan support. Sinner highlighted the unique atmosphere of the event, saying, “Even when you’re tired and can’t control your emotions, this is tennis. It’s a very interesting game, and it requires a strong mindset to win these kinds of matches.”

Final Showdown: Sinner vs. Alcaraz

With his semifinal win, Sinner has now won his last four matches against Djokovic dating back to the 2023 Davis Cup Finals. He will now face Carlos Alcaraz, who also secured his spot in the final by overcoming Nadal, 6-3, 6-3. The two rising stars of tennis are set for an exciting final at the Six Kings Slam.

Reflecting on the tournament and its format, Sinner noted, “I feel like all six of us are happy to be here and try out this new format. It’s a nice format, and we’re here trying to promote tennis in this beautiful country. We’re just looking forward to coming back in the future.”

As Alcaraz and Sinner prepare to face each other, the anticipation for a thrilling final builds. Both players are in top form, and their rivalry promises an exciting conclusion to the Six Kings Slam.

