Saturday, October 19, 2024
South Africa's Chloe Tryon On T20 WC 2024 Final: Have Nothing To Lose

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tryon said that South Africa did not come into the tournament being nervous. She added that the Proteas focused on one game at a time in the prestigious tournament.

South Africa’s Chloe Tryon On T20 WC 2024 Final: Have Nothing To Lose

Ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against New Zealand, South Africa bowling allrounder Chloe Tryon said that the Proteas women have nothing to lose in the final match.
Both South Africa and New Zealand will be eying their first Women’s T20 World Cup title as none of them have won a Women’s ODI World Cup earlier.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tryon said that South Africa did not come into the tournament being nervous. She added that the Proteas focused on one game at a time in the prestigious tournament.

“We also feel like we have nothing to lose. We didn’t really come into the tournament, being nervous at the fact that we had played a final and there was a big expectation on us to get to another final. I just feel like we narrowed it down and just focused on every single game that was in front of us,” Tryon was quoted by ICC as saying.

“We’ve played a lot of games leading up to this and I think we’ve been in situations where it hasn’t really gone our way, but we found ways to try and bounce back as quick as possible. So, I feel like players have been exposed to a lot of that and they just want to do better every single game. I feel like we’ve been in situations where it hasn’t gone our way. I feel like we’ve learnt a lot quicker than what we have been before,” she further added.

South Africa, however, will be playing their second successive Women’s T20 World Cup final after losing to Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 edition.
After defeating West Indies by 10 wickets in their opening Group B encounter, South Africa endured a seven-wicket defeat against England.

Laura Wolvaardt’s team, however, bounced right back by beating Scotland and Bangladesh by 80 runs and 7 wickets, respectively, to make the semis, where they shocked Australia by eight wickets to earn a title shot.

MUST READ | England’s Jordan Cox Set To Make Test Debut Against New Zealand

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Chloe Tryon ICC Women's T20 World Cup news Women's T20 WC 2024
