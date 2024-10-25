South-Indian Derby In The Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC

The much-anticipated Southern rivalry in the Indian Super League takes center stage as league leaders Bengaluru FC gear up to face arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

The much-anticipated Southern rivalry in the Indian Super League (ISL) takes center stage as league leaders Bengaluru FC gear up to face arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 25, at 7:30 PM IST. Bengaluru FC, sitting comfortably at the top of the table, are enjoying their unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after dropping points on the road and aim to hand the Blues their first defeat of the season.

Kerala Blasters FC’s Unbeaten Streak and Home Advantage

Blasters’ Momentum: After a season-opening 1-2 loss to Punjab FC, Kerala Blasters FC are undefeated in their last four matches, recording two wins and two draws. The last time they enjoyed such a streak was between October and November 2023. Head coach Mikael Stahre is likely pleased with how seamlessly his players have adapted to his football philosophy, and they’ll be looking to build on this momentum.

Home Fortress?: Since the start of the 2019-20 season (excluding matches held in a bubble), the home side has always won in this fixture. The last away victory in this rivalry came on November 5, 2018, when Bengaluru FC won 2-1. This history may pose a challenge to Bengaluru’s current unbeaten run, as they look to break this trend.

Bengaluru FC’s Defensive Solidity and Efficiency in Attack

– Consecutive Clean Sheets: Bengaluru FC has been rock-solid at the back, being the only team yet to concede a goal in this ISL season. Their five consecutive clean sheets are tied for the longest such run in league history. However, they have struggled defensively in Kochi, never keeping a clean sheet in their five previous visits and losing the last three encounters there.

– Clinical Finishing: Despite attempting the fewest shots per game this season (11), Bengaluru FC boasts the best shot conversion rate (14.6%) as of Matchweek 5. This efficiency in front of goal adds an extra layer of ruthlessness to their attack, making them dangerous with every opportunity they create.

Head-to-Head

In their 15 ISL meetings, Bengaluru FC holds the upper hand with nine victories compared to Kerala Blasters’ four, while two matches have ended in a draw. A total of 40 goals have been scored in this fixture, with Bengaluru dominating the goal tally at 24 to Kerala’s 16.

Coach’s Comments

Mikael Stahre’s Focus on Intensity: Kerala Blasters FC’s head coach Mikael Stahre emphasized that his team follows a consistent approach but adjusts based on the opposition’s strengths. *”We want to play a fast game with a lot of confidence. We want to be very competitive, and then for every match, there are different game plans that we have. So about 80% of our strategy is the philosophy we follow and 20% is the adjustments we make for every game,”* Stahre explained.

Zaragoza on Naorem Roshan Singh’s Form: Bengaluru FC’s head coach Gerard Zaragoza praised 25-year-old Naorem Roshan Singh for his all-round contribution this season. *”He (Naorem Roshan Singh) is improving in defence. It is too difficult to attack Roshan. In one-on-one situations, he is very good. Now, he is playing for the national team. He has a lot of confidence, and we are working with him to arrive more (often in the box) because he’s helping us as a winger,”* said Zaragoza.

Key Players & Milestones

Sunil Chhetri’s Record: Sunil Chhetri has scored seven goals against Kerala Blasters FC. Another goal would put him on par with Diego Mauricio, who holds the record for most goals (8) against the Blasters. Chhetri has also netted in two of his last three appearances against the team.

Noah Sadaoui’s Creativity: Noah Sadaoui leads the ISL in expected assists (xA) with a value of 2.15. He has created 14 chances and delivered two assists, with only Greg Stewart surpassing him in both categories. Sadaoui’s pace and ability to take on defenders will be key to Kerala’s attacking play.

Nikhil Poojary’s Impact-: Bengaluru FC’s Nikhil Poojary has averaged 24 forward passes per game this season, the second-highest among outfield players with multiple appearances. He has been instrumental in both defence and attack, contributing to the team’s dynamic play.

Naocha Singh’s Defensive Record: Kerala Blasters FC’s Naocha Singh has made 2.5 interceptions per game, the second-best in the league. He has also averaged 18.8 forward passes, playing a crucial role in the team’s transitions.

