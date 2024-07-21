As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympics, a remarkable 24-seat rowing boat named the Stampfli Express will grace the Olympic torch relay this coming Sunday. Designed by renowned Swiss manufacturer Stampfli Racing Boats, this elegant vessel will navigate the scenic River Marne, just east of Paris, carrying 23 rowers and an honored torchbearer.

While not part of the official Olympic competition, where rowers typically compete solo or in teams of two, four, or eight, the Stampfli Express is tailored for such prestigious occasions. Its sleek design and capacity symbolize both the precision of Swiss craftsmanship and the spirit of unity celebrated in the Olympic Games.

The Olympics Schedule The Paris 2024 Olympics promise to showcase a blend of historic charm and modern innovation against the backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic cities. Set to unfold across various iconic venues, including the Stade de France and the River Seine, the Games will celebrate athletic prowess and cultural diversity.