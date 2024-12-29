Team India’s WTC 2025 Final Ambitions At Risk Due To Slow Over-Rate Penalty

India's hopes of securing a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final have suffered another setback, this time due to a slow over-rate penalty following the ongoing MCG Test against Australia.

India’s hopes of securing a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final have suffered another setback, this time due to a slow over-rate penalty following the ongoing MCG Test against Australia. Despite strong performances on the field, including reducing Australia to 173-9, the team may face a point deduction that could significantly impact their position in the Championship standings.

As per the regulations set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), teams can be penalized if they fail to complete the required number of overs within the allotted time. With India behind the required over-rate on Day 4 of the MCG Test, they are eligible to face a penalty. The match situation saw Australia’s final wicket pair frustrate India’s bowlers by extending their innings, causing the Indian team to bowl more than 80 overs in Australia’s second innings.

India’s ambitions to make it to the WTC 2025 final are at risk due to this over-rate infraction. The points deduction could hurt their chances in the tightly contested standings, where every point counts towards qualifying for the final. India, who are already battling hard to secure a win in this crucial Test series, are now at risk of losing valuable WTC points due to their slow over-rate.

ICC Over-Rate Penalty Rules: One Point Deduction Per Over

According to ICC guidelines, teams that fall one over short of the required rate are deducted one point in the WTC standings. Given that India will likely fall short of the required time due to the prolonged Australian innings, this penalty could prove detrimental to their WTC 2025 qualification efforts.

Despite being reduced to 173-9 at one point, Australia’s final wicket pair of Nathan Lyon (41*) and Scott Boland (10*) frustrated India for the remaining 18 overs, pushing their total to 228-9 by stumps on Day 4. This partnership not only extended Australia’s innings but also resulted in India bowling more than 80 overs, thus making them eligible for the over-rate penalty.

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently tied at 1-1, with both teams eyeing a crucial lead. India’s hopes of winning the series and maintaining their chances for the WTC final now depend on securing a strong performance at the SCG in the next match. With the ongoing penalty threat, every point lost could impact India’s standing in the WTC table, making the upcoming Test even more crucial.

The Over-Rate Penalty: A Familiar Concern for England

The issue of over-rate penalties has already caused trouble for teams in the current WTC cycle. England, for instance, has faced the biggest penalty, with a deduction of 22 points, dropping them to sixth place in the standings. This serves as a stark reminder of how costly slow over-rates can be in the race for the WTC final.

With the series tied and the pressure mounting on Team India, the over-rate penalty could have far-reaching consequences for their WTC 2025 aspirations. The team will need to focus on both their on-field performance and maintaining a proper over-rate to avoid any further setbacks in the standings. As the series progresses, every point will matter in their pursuit of a place in the WTC final.

Read More : Nathan Lyon Called ‘Taklu’: Ex-Australia Star’s Hilarious Comment Sparks Laughter