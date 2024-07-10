UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Clinches Thrilling 2-1 Victory Against France In Semifinals, Lamine Yamal Leveled The Score

Spain staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday, advancing to the Euro 2024 final. This marks Spain’s first appearance in a major tournament final in 12 years. Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring for France with a header early in the match, but Lamine Yamal leveled the score with a spectacular curling shot, becoming the youngest goal scorer in the competition’s history. Dani Olmo then sealed Spain’s victory with a decisive strike in the 25th minute.
