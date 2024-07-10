UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Clinches Thrilling 2-1 Victory Against France In Semifinals, Lamine Yamal Leveled The Score

Perhaps this marks the emergence of a new empire. Emerging from the remnants of the old, with fresh ideas and new talent, a dominance that forges its own path forward, until it starts to feel unstoppable. Spain has navigated the most challenging route to Berlin, overcoming Italy, Croatia, Germany, and now France: their longest winning streak since 2010, their first final appearance since 2012, and perhaps the clearest sign yet that this team will leave a lasting impression.

Indeed, praising Spain as deserving finalists almost feels inadequate. In many ways, they have defined this tournament, perhaps even revitalized it: demonstrating that amidst a landscape cluttered with defensive setups and faltering attacks, football can still inspire as much as it frustrates. Their women have already claimed world championship glory, and now, on Sunday, the men have an opportunity to follow suit: a blend of skill, hard work, and just a touch of magic. Spain has defeated France 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal on Tuesday, becoming the first team to secure a spot in the Euros final. ALSO READ: Spain Vs France UEFA Euro 2024 : Clash Of Titans In Semifinals Promises High-Stakes Showdown