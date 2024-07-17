US Singer Ingrid Andress Reveals She Was 'Drunk' During National Anthem Performance At Baseball League

Ingrid Andress admitted on Tuesday that she was “drunk” during her national anthem performance at the MLB Home Run Derby, prompting her to check into a rehab facility for help.

The 32-year-old artist performed the anthem at Globe Life Field on Monday, but her rendition quickly went viral on social media, receiving heavy criticism from viewers. Many labeled it as one of the “worst national anthem renditions ever,” noting issues with pitch and missed notes.

In a candid post on X, Andress wrote, “I’m not gonna bulls*** y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is; I hear it’s super fun.”

NEW: Singer Ingrid Andress checks herself into a rehab facility after her horrendous National Anthem performance at the Home Run Derby. Her announcement was made on X. “I’m not gonna bullsh*t y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the… pic.twitter.com/hxHxiFqrql — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2024

Andress is a four-time Grammy nominee and is best known for her hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” which spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her collaboration with Sam Hunt on “Wishful Drinking” in 2021 also achieved chart success.

The backlash against her performance was swift, with many users taking to social media to express their discontent. One commenter on X stated, “One of the worst renditions of the National Anthem I’ve ever heard at the Home Run Derby tonight. Borderline disrespectful to the flag.” Another user added, “What the hell kinda National Anthem was that #HomeRunDerby and she’s a 4x Grammy nominee country singer?!”

Responses ranged from disbelief to disappointment, with some fans expressing their pain over the performance. One user remarked, “This made me shed a tear of pain,” while another quipped, “Wow. All I can say is wow… Ingrid Andress unified baseball fans with that rendition of the National Anthem. Mets and Braves fans agree. Yankees and Red Sox fans agree. That was cringe…”

Andress’s decision to seek help reflects a growing trend among artists to prioritize mental health and well-being in the face of public scrutiny.

