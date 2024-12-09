Vinod Kambli And Sachin Tendulkar: A Friendship Marked By Triumphs And Tensions

Indeed, a bond between Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar exists-a bond that was established between the two boys when both of them were just 10 years of age and continued over two decades into play.

However, the near camaraderie could come under severe scrutiny when on the reality show Tendulkar alleged Kambli that he never supported him at the right times. Tendulkar's comment sparked an extended silence from Kambli for almost two years.

His absence at several significant events in Tendulkar’s life, like the retirement speech and the gatherings that took place after his retirement, only fueled the gulf between them. Yet, the two later forgave each other and were again on good terms.

The Fractured Bond at the 1992 World Cup

However, this was not the first instance that Kambli’s actions strained their relationship. A story shared by Sanjay Manjrekar sheds light on the complicated dynamic between Kambli, Tendulkar, and Manjrekar during the 1992 ODI World Cup. Manjrekar, in an interview with SportsKeeda, recalled how Kambli, who was part of the squad but not initially selected to play, vented his frustration by criticizing his teammates.

Manjrekar said Kambli was often seen with a sour mood as he was sitting out of the playing XI during the initial matches of the tournament. He would often complain, even giving unsolicited advice on Tendulkar and Manjrekar’s batting. “He’d criticize us, saying, ‘What is this batting? You could have played faster,’ ‘.

Kambli’s Criticism of the Zimbabwe Match

There was one memorable occasion when, after India had beaten Zimbabwe, Tendulkar and Manjrekar had put on a big partnership to win the match, but Kambli was still found complaining. “It was a small target, and we won the match, but still Kambli would go on about how we could have won earlier,” Manjrekar remembered. He also told that Kambli had criticized Tendulkar for not being aggressive on Zimbabwean’s John Traicos and said Tendulkar could have hit him out of the ground instead of getting only singles. Despite Tendulkar’s calm response, explaining that the aim was simply to win, Kambli remained unsatisfied. “If there’s one person who could upset Sachin, it’s Vinod Kambli,” Manjrekar said, reflecting on how Kambli’s relentless criticism often put a strain on the team’s atmosphere.

Kambli’s Playing Chance Against Pakistan

Eventually, Kambli got his chance to play in the high-pressure match against Pakistan. Unfortunately, his performance was nowhere near his earlier criticism as he could score only 24 runs off 41 balls. Tendulkar and Manjrekar, being the jesters they were, teased Kambli regarding his underwhelming performance compared to the high expectations that he had set.

This is a tale of friendship between cricketing superstars of India, from the 1992 World Cup – defining moments of intimacy, tension, and sometimes good-natured teasing. Though they were chalk and cheese, this relationship between Tendulkar and Kambli survived all these years.

