Visibly Tired Vinesh Phogat Falls Sick During Felicitation In Village, Struggles To Sit- Watch!

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat experienced a devastating end to her Paris Olympics 2024 journey when she was disqualified from the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling final for being 100 grams over the weight limit.

The 29-year-old athlete later appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to be considered for a joint-silver medal, but her appeal was denied, leaving her to return home without a medal.

Despite the setback, Vinesh received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from her family and supporters upon returning to her hometown in Haryana.

In her village of Balali, she was honored with a gold medal by her fans and members of the local ‘khap’ panchayats. However, a surprising turn of events occurred during the celebration as Vinesh reportedly fell ill and fainted.

It is believed that the combination of a long flight from Paris, participation in a roadshow, and the hectic schedule of the felicitation ceremony contributed to her condition.

Overwhelmed by the warm reception, Vinesh expressed her pride and desire to train women wrestlers from her village, hoping that they would surpass her achievements. Her disqualification had sparked widespread outrage in India and within the wrestling community.

Vinesh, a two-time World Championships medallist, emphasized the importance of supporting female wrestlers from her village. She expressed her wish that someone from Balali would eventually exceed her accomplishments, highlighting the need for continued encouragement and support for the next generation of athletes.

In her words, “It would be disappointing if no wrestler emerged from this village. We have paved the way, given hope with our achievements. I request you all to support the women in this village. They need your support, hope, and trust if they have to replace us in the future.” She also expressed her deep gratitude for the love and respect she received from her village and nation.

