Mohammad Shami Poised for Ranji Trophy Return with Bengal: Report

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is reportedly set to make his comeback to competitive cricket by playing for Bengal in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Shami, who has been out of action since undergoing ankle surgery in February, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, 2023.

According to a report by PTI, Shami is likely to feature in one or both of Bengal’s opening Ranji Trophy matches. Bengal’s first game is an away match against Uttar Pradesh on October 11, followed by a home game in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18. Given the short two-day gap between these fixtures, it’s uncertain if Shami will participate in both matches.

Shami’s return to domestic cricket could pave the way for his inclusion in India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, which begins on October 19 in Bengaluru. The series also includes matches in Pune on October 24 and Mumbai on November 1, with Shami expected to be considered for at least one of these games before India embarks on their tour of Australia.

While Shami has been seen sharing videos of his Return To Play (RTP) routines at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, there were initial speculations about his participation in the Duleep Trophy. However, it was later clarified that his recovery timeline did not align with the Duleep Trophy schedule, and selectors preferred not to rush his return.

Shami’s recovery is being closely monitored to ensure that he, along with fellow pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, are fully fit for the crucial five-Test series in Australia. Shami, who has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests, is considered a vital component of India’s fast-bowling attack.

His potential return in the Ranji Trophy marks an important step in his preparation for the international assignments ahead.

