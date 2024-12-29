Watch: MCG Erupts With ‘DSP’ Chants As Kohli Directs Cheers To Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli urged Indian fans at the MCG to chant for Mohammed Siraj, calling him ‘DSP’ after his stellar bowling display. The crowd obliged, cheering Siraj as he rattled the Australian batters. The moment highlighted Kohli’s leadership and Siraj’s rising impact in the series.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli once again showed his passion for the game and his teammates on Day 4 of the Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Famous for his fiery on-field persona, Kohli was seen talking to the Indian crowd, asking them to stop chanting his name and cheer for pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was delivering a spellbinding performance.

The ecstatic crowd quickly changed the chants to “DSP, DSP,” in reference to Siraj’s appointment as DSP in Telangana a few months ago. It was a moment where Kohli showed his friendship towards his teammates and was able to get the crowd rallying for his teammates.

Melbourne Test Controversy Over Kohli

The Test in Melbourne has been eventful for Kohli, who has received both applause and criticism. On Day 1, the former Indian skipper was involved in a controversial shoulder bump with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, which sparked a heated exchange. Veteran batter Usman Khawaja had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

The controversies didn’t stop there. On Day 2, Kohli was booed by sections of the Australian crowd, but he turned the jeers into motivation, gesturing provocatively for louder boos. The incident reflected Kohli’s combative spirit, which has often polarized fans and critics alike.

Kohli’s Struggles With Bat

While Kohli’s leadership qualities remain evident, his performance with the bat has been inconsistent in this series. Despite a century in the first Test in Perth, he has struggled to replicate that form. In Melbourne, his first-innings knock of 36 offered a glimmer of hope. Displaying uncharacteristic patience, Kohli resisted chasing deliveries outside the off-stump—a weakness exploited by Australian bowlers throughout the series.

Unfortunately, a miscommunication with partner Yashasvi Jaiswal resulted in Jaiswal’s dismissal on 82, ending the promising partnership prematurely. Within a few overs, Kohli lost his concentration and played an edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, sending him back after 86 balls of gritty resistance.

With a very difficult run chase left ahead in the final innings, it will be up to Kohli to provide a boost for the team to overcome the deficit.

