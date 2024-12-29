Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Watch: MCG Erupts With ‘DSP’ Chants As Kohli Directs Cheers To Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli urged Indian fans at the MCG to chant for Mohammed Siraj, calling him ‘DSP’ after his stellar bowling display. The crowd obliged, cheering Siraj as he rattled the Australian batters. The moment highlighted Kohli’s leadership and Siraj’s rising impact in the series.

Watch: MCG Erupts With ‘DSP’ Chants As Kohli Directs Cheers To Mohammed Siraj

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli once again showed his passion for the game and his teammates on Day 4 of the Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Famous for his fiery on-field persona, Kohli was seen talking to the Indian crowd, asking them to stop chanting his name and cheer for pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was delivering a spellbinding performance.

The ecstatic crowd quickly changed the chants to “DSP, DSP,” in reference to Siraj’s appointment as DSP in Telangana a few months ago. It was a moment where Kohli showed his friendship towards his teammates and was able to get the crowd rallying for his teammates.

Melbourne Test Controversy Over Kohli

The Test in Melbourne has been eventful for Kohli, who has received both applause and criticism. On Day 1, the former Indian skipper was involved in a controversial shoulder bump with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, which sparked a heated exchange. Veteran batter Usman Khawaja had to intervene to diffuse the situation.

The controversies didn’t stop there. On Day 2, Kohli was booed by sections of the Australian crowd, but he turned the jeers into motivation, gesturing provocatively for louder boos. The incident reflected Kohli’s combative spirit, which has often polarized fans and critics alike.

Kohli’s Struggles With Bat

While Kohli’s leadership qualities remain evident, his performance with the bat has been inconsistent in this series. Despite a century in the first Test in Perth, he has struggled to replicate that form. In Melbourne, his first-innings knock of 36 offered a glimmer of hope. Displaying uncharacteristic patience, Kohli resisted chasing deliveries outside the off-stump—a weakness exploited by Australian bowlers throughout the series.

Unfortunately, a miscommunication with partner Yashasvi Jaiswal resulted in Jaiswal’s dismissal on 82, ending the promising partnership prematurely. Within a few overs, Kohli lost his concentration and played an edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, sending him back after 86 balls of gritty resistance.

With a very difficult run chase left ahead in the final innings, it will be up to Kohli to provide a boost for the team to overcome the deficit.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Three Dropped Catches Leave Rohit Sharma Furious In Boxing Day Test | Watch

Filed under

Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To...

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking...

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

Can India Chase History? A Look At MCG’s Greatest 4th Innings Chases

Can India Chase History? A Look At MCG’s Greatest 4th Innings Chases

Entertainment

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A Trance To Dance With A Python

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox