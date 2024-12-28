Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Watch | Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Fifty, Celebrates With Viral Pushpa Move

Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Fifty, Celebrates With Viral Pushpa Move

Watch | Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Fifty, Celebrates With Viral Pushpa Move

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the 21-year-old all-rounder from Andhra, achieved a career milestone by scoring his maiden Test fifty for India during the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, December 28. Batting at No. 8, Reddy showcased resilience and flair, reaching his half-century off 81 balls with a boundary against Mitchell Starc.

Reddy’s celebration after reaching the fifty added a touch of Bollywood glamour to the cricket field. Emulating the iconic move from the movie Pushpa, his celebratory style quickly went viral, captivating fans worldwide.

In his sixth Test innings, Reddy struck four fours and one six, forming a crucial partnership of over 60 runs with Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket. Their efforts helped India avoid the follow-on for the second consecutive match, keeping the team’s hopes alive in the series.

TAKE A LOOT AT NITISH KUMAR REDDY’S PUSHPA CELEBRATION:

Impressive Journey in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Reddy’s rise in international cricket has been remarkable. Selected for the Indian Test team after stellar performances in IPL 2024 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has been consistent throughout the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

  • First Test, Perth: Reddy scored 41 in his debut innings and an unbeaten 38 in the second, contributing to India’s emphatic 295-run victory.
  • Second Test: He top-scored in both innings, with scores of 42 off 54 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes) and 42 off 47 balls (6 fours, 1 six).
  • Third Test: While his bowling performance raised questions, the team management retained faith in his potential.

By scoring his maiden fifty in the Boxing Day Test, Reddy silenced critics and reaffirmed his value to the team. His gritty knock ensured India remained competitive in the match and the series.

The young all-rounder’s confident batting and unique celebration have made him a standout player in this series, drawing comparisons to India’s past cricketing greats.

India vs Australia Test series Indian cricket team news Nitish Kumar Reddy Pushpa celebration viral

