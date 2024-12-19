WATCH: Virat Kohli Gets Angry On Australian Media, Here’s WHY

Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, got filmed by Channel 7 reporters at the Melbourne airport.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had an awkward confrontation with an Australian journalist at Melbourne Airport, which has quickly gone viral.

Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, got filmed by Channel 7 reporters at the airport. Kohli made a request to the media for some privacy for his family, due to which he got annoyed because the cameras were fixed on his children.

Virat Kohli had a confrontation with the Australian media in Melbourne after they were taking pictures of his family without permission. pic.twitter.com/SCPktXtrlU — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) December 19, 2024

Here’s what Happened

The controversy started when Kohli caught the cameras and got visibly frustrated. “With my kids, I need some privacy; you can’t film without asking me,” Kohli was quoted as saying. His demand for privacy stemmed from his long-held stance of keeping his children out of the public eye, which he has maintained both in India and abroad.

Kohli briefly walked away from the scene before returning to voice his frustration directly to the reporter. The cameras, which had initially focused on Australian pacer Scott Boland, had shifted their attention to Kohli’s family as they exited the terminal.

“I am just telling you, with my family, I need privacy,” Kohli said in a frustrating tone.

Sources appear to have claimed that Kohli delivered his statement based on a distortion of the circumstances, despite the fact that cameras were not pointed at his children. His reaction, however, confirmed his stance on safeguarding the family’s privacy.

Kohli, who has always been very concerned for his family’s privacy, has already spoken out against media intrusion. He and Anushka have frequently managed to hidetheir children’s faces from the paparazzi by using emojis in social media photos.

ALSO READ: Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming