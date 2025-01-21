Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Why Would It Hurt?’ Suryakumar Yadav’s Take On Champions Trophy Exclusion

In a candid statement, he emphasized the importance of performance in selection, acknowledging that those chosen for the tournament truly deserved their spots.

‘Why Would It Hurt?’ Suryakumar Yadav’s Take On Champions Trophy Exclusion

India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has addressed his exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, offering a candid perspective on the matter. Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, the star batter acknowledged his absence from the 15-member squad, but also emphasized the importance of performance in determining selection.

Yadav, known for his outstanding batting in T20s, has struggled to replicate similar success in the 50-over format. In 37 ODIs, he has accumulated just 773 runs at an average of 25.76, a performance that led to his omission from the prestigious ICC event. Despite this setback, Yadav remained composed and focused on the bigger picture.

SKY’s Blunt Take

“Why would it hurt? If I had performed well, I would have made the cut for the Champions Trophy. If I haven’t done well, I understand the decision, and it’s important to accept that,” he added. The T20I captain also praised the squad selected for the Champions Trophy, expressing his admiration for the performers who earned their spots.

“The squad looks really good, and everyone in there has performed well in international cricket and domestic competitions,” Yadav said. “I am happy for them. What hurts more is knowing that I haven’t done well, and I believe that those who have made it to the squad truly deserve it,” he continued.

The 33-year-old also acknowledged the dynamic presence of India’s pace attack, particularly mentioning the return of Mohammed Shami and the return of Jasprit Bumrah.“If they are fit for the Champions Trophy, Bumrah and Shami are a lethal combination for any opponent. They have played a lot together, and when they bowl for India, it’s an entirely different feeling,” he said.

Yadav, who continues to lead India in T20I cricket, was optimistic about his side’s prospects in the upcoming series against England, but also acknowledged that individual form remains a key factor in international selection.

The India-England T20I series is set to begin on Wednesday, with Yadav focusing on leading his team to victory while reflecting on his own growth and the lessons learned from his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad.

ALSO READ: Paula Badosa Defeats Third Seed Coco Gauff To Advance To Australian Open Semifinals

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 Surya Kumar Yadav

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Kejriwal Exploited Poor’, Haryana CM Slams AAP’s ‘Empty Promises’ Ahead Of Delhi Polls

‘Kejriwal Exploited Poor’, Haryana CM Slams AAP’s ‘Empty Promises’ Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Musk’s ‘Oaf’ Comeback In Response To Scholz’s Remarks On Free Speech

Musk’s ‘Oaf’ Comeback In Response To Scholz’s Remarks On Free Speech

Language, Culture, And Migration: Tracing The Spread Of Sanskrit

Language, Culture, And Migration: Tracing The Spread Of Sanskrit

California Wildfires : New Wildfire Erupts In San Diego County, Leading To Evacuations

California Wildfires : New Wildfire Erupts In San Diego County, Leading To Evacuations

‘They Are Not Gandhi’s Family Members’ HD Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Congress

‘They Are Not Gandhi’s Family Members’ HD Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka Congress

Entertainment

Mahakumbh Monalisa’s Journey From Selling Garlands To Global Fame: Do You Know Which Community She Belongs To?

Mahakumbh Monalisa’s Journey From Selling Garlands To Global Fame: Do You Know Which Community She

Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

Anupam Kher Reaches Prayagraj To Attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, Reveals His Big Plan- Video!

How Much Will Saif Ali Khan Pay To His Newly-Hired Security Team Owned By Ronit Roy? SRK, Big B Use The Same Top-Tier Security Service

How Much Will Saif Ali Khan Pay To His Newly-Hired Security Team Owned By Ronit

Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA Wildfires?

Why Did Nina Dobrev Have A Survivor’s Guilt After Escaping From Her House During LA

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox