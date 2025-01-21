‘Why Would It Hurt?’ Suryakumar Yadav’s Take On Champions Trophy Exclusion

In a candid statement, he emphasized the importance of performance in selection, acknowledging that those chosen for the tournament truly deserved their spots.

India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has addressed his exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, offering a candid perspective on the matter. Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the five-match T20I series against England, the star batter acknowledged his absence from the 15-member squad, but also emphasized the importance of performance in determining selection.

Yadav, known for his outstanding batting in T20s, has struggled to replicate similar success in the 50-over format. In 37 ODIs, he has accumulated just 773 runs at an average of 25.76, a performance that led to his omission from the prestigious ICC event. Despite this setback, Yadav remained composed and focused on the bigger picture.

SKY’s Blunt Take

“Why would it hurt? If I had performed well, I would have made the cut for the Champions Trophy. If I haven’t done well, I understand the decision, and it’s important to accept that,” he added. The T20I captain also praised the squad selected for the Champions Trophy, expressing his admiration for the performers who earned their spots.

“The squad looks really good, and everyone in there has performed well in international cricket and domestic competitions,” Yadav said. “I am happy for them. What hurts more is knowing that I haven’t done well, and I believe that those who have made it to the squad truly deserve it,” he continued.

The 33-year-old also acknowledged the dynamic presence of India’s pace attack, particularly mentioning the return of Mohammed Shami and the return of Jasprit Bumrah.“If they are fit for the Champions Trophy, Bumrah and Shami are a lethal combination for any opponent. They have played a lot together, and when they bowl for India, it’s an entirely different feeling,” he said.

Yadav, who continues to lead India in T20I cricket, was optimistic about his side’s prospects in the upcoming series against England, but also acknowledged that individual form remains a key factor in international selection.

The India-England T20I series is set to begin on Wednesday, with Yadav focusing on leading his team to victory while reflecting on his own growth and the lessons learned from his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad.

ALSO READ: Paula Badosa Defeats Third Seed Coco Gauff To Advance To Australian Open Semifinals