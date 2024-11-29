The ICC's crucial meeting today will determine the fate of the 2025 Champions Trophy amidst a standoff between Pakistan and India. With less than three months until the event, Pakistan opposes a hybrid hosting model, insisting all matches occur on home soil.

The International Cricket Council is going to take a very crucial decision on the 2025 Champions Trophy at a critical board meeting today. The tournament is scheduled to start in a few months, but uncertainty over its venue and format continues to grow.

One of the contentious points is Pakistan’s demand that the tournament be held exclusively within its borders. It is reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down the hybrid model suggested by the ICC, where Pakistan hosts most of the games while the ones featuring India are played at a neutral venue.

According to sources from the PCB, they have informed the ICC that “We are very firm on our stance. Pakistan will not accept an arrangement where another country becomes involved. It is not acceptable for the Pakistani team to travel to India and play matches when the Indian team refuses to come to Pakistan.”

This comes amidst India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan over political and security concerns.

Preparations In Pakistan

Pakistan is moving ahead with the preparations to host the tournament despite the controversy. PCB has allocated Rs12.8 billion for revamping three key stadiums:

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Rs7.7 billion

National Bank Stadium, Karachi: Rs3.5 billion

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Rs1.5 billion

The biggest victory for Pakistan was winning the rights to host the ICC Champions Trophy in November 2021. If matters go according to plan, it will be the first ICC event to be staged in the country since they co-hosted the World Cup in 1996.

ICC Role And Likely Outcomes

The ICC is expected to mediate between the conflicting parties and explore solutions during the meeting. While relocating the event to a neutral venue or postponing it are possibilities, Pakistan has made it clear that any decision must uphold principles of fairness and equality.

The PCB has further threatened that in case Indian matches are played at a neutral venue, Pakistan may decide not to send its team to India for future events, including the Women’s World Cup in 2025, the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, and the Champions Trophy in 2029.

This series reflects the broader geopolitical tensions between the two cricketing nations. India has not visited Pakistan since 2008, whereas Pakistan has been to India three times since then, including the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif reacted to this, saying India is politizing the situation. According to him, India’s refusal to play in Pakistan without a government directive is unacceptable.

PCB’s Equality Commitment

Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi was insistent that the board ensures level playing ground treatment. During a recent media briefing, he said, “We are very clear that it cannot be accepted we play cricket in India, and they do not play cricket here. Whatever is done would be based on equality.”

ALSO READ | T10 Drama: Faf du Plessis Takes Spill After Boundary Collision With Ball Boy | WATCH