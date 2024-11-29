Faf du Plessis narrowly escaped a serious injury during an Abu Dhabi T10 match after colliding with a ball boy at the boundary. The South African legend tumbled over advertising hoardings but avoided harm, sparking reactions from fans and social media.

T10 Drama: A tense moment unfolded in the Abu Dhabi T10 League as former South African captain Faf du Plessis narrowly escaped a serious injury after a collision with a ball boy at the boundary ropes. The incident, which happened during a match between Du Plessis’ Morrisville Samp Army and the Delhi Bulls, left fans holding their breath but ended without any major harm.

In a high-stakes encounter, the Delhi Bulls were chasing a target of 113 in their 10-over innings. During the pursuit, Tim David smashed a powerful shot toward extra cover off Isuru Udana’s bowling. Du Plessis, fielding at long-off, sprinted to intercept the ball near the boundary ropes.

As the ball traversed the boundary, a eager ball boy stationed at the ropes inadvertently stepped into the way of Du Plessis. In an effort to avoid the collision, Du Plessis instinctively leapt over the ball boy. His momentum carried him precariously close to the hoardings, but the mature cricketer avoided a nasty crash by landing on the other side without so much as a scratch.

What Was Du Plessis Reaction?

While visibly upset at the placing of the ball boy during the match, Du Plessis’s tantrum had started a flurry on social media. Videos capture the incident where Du Plessis recovered pretty fast and jogged back to the game, this time with a fiery stare at the ball boy.

Fortunately, when the crowd realized that Du Plessis was safe and sound, they began to lighten up the situation. The social media sites were flooded with memes and comparisons of WWE-style moves.

Du Plessis’ Brilliant Performance Continues

Despite the loss, Du Plessis is still on fire in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The Morrisville Samp Army won the match by a mere two runs, and every run mattered in this closely contested game.

The former South African skipper has been outstanding and has so far scored 191 runs from just five matches at an incredible strike rate of 238.75. The consistency and experience he boasts have seen him become one of the important players in his team for this quick-paced tournament.

IPL Mega Auction 2025

Du Plessis came in at base price of INR 2 crores to the recent IPL auction. Du Plessis, as a proven asset in his T20 franchise cricket despite his fantastic outings, came in at the base price of INR 2 crore in the recently held Indian Premier League. The services of the experienced right-hander Jake Fraser-McGurk came to Delhi Capitals for backup purposes at least.

