Ruben Amorim Reflects On First Home Game At Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim opened up about the challenges he faces as he adapts to his new role, describing his emotions during games as “anxious” and “nervous.” Speaking after United’s 3-2 Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt, Amorim explained that his anxiety stems from the unpredictability of matches as the team adjusts to his tactical demands.

“I get anxious because I don’t know what will happen — you don’t control nothing at the moment — we are trying to see different things,” Amorim admitted. “I don’t know the players and we have not worked a lot together. We go to the game excited, but at the same time you are nervous because you don’t know how the game will go.”

The Portuguese manager endured a tense first half, with the Norwegian side briefly taking a 2-1 lead before United managed to turn the game around. Despite the victory marking his first win since taking charge, Amorim emphasized that there is significant work ahead as he strives to implement his vision for the team.

Tactical Adjustments and Squad Rotation

To address performance issues following a 1-1 draw with Ipswich in his debut match, Amorim made six changes to the lineup against Bodo/Glimt. He introduced Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Højlund, which led to visible improvements on the pitch.

“I think we have improved from Ipswich and we improved in the quality with the ball,” Amorim said.

However, the manager acknowledged that further changes would be necessary when United face Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League. “We will have to change players [against Everton]. We tried to press all the time, and the last 10 minutes it was tough,” he explained.

Amorim highlighted the physical toll on players, particularly those returning from injuries, and the pressing style he is aiming to establish.

Fitness Concerns and Building Squad Unity

Amorim pointed to the fitness challenges faced by several key players, emphasizing the importance of managing workloads during a congested schedule. “I felt Rasmus Højlund was dead. I felt some players were tired,” he said.

“Antony came back from injury, he had to go out of the game, and we did four substitutions because of the fitness of the players,” Amorim continued. “We are in that moment, and we need the squad together.”

Despite these challenges, Amorim remains optimistic, emphasizing the need for squad unity and a collective effort to navigate the demanding season ahead. His early tenure at United is characterized by tactical experimentation and a focus on strengthening team cohesion, as players adjust to his philosophy.

Amorim’s approach to building Manchester United involves steady progress and a clear focus on the long-term vision. While the early weeks have been nerve-wracking, the Portuguese coach remains committed to improving performances and securing consistent results. As United prepare to host Everton, all eyes will be on how Amorim continues to adapt his squad and tactics to tackle the challenges of both domestic and European competitions.

