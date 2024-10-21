Will Samantha Irvin Join Her Fiancé Ricochet In AEW After WWE Exit?

Samantha Irvin, the ring announcer for Monday Night Raw, shared her departure from WWE in a letter posted on social media.

In her message, Irvin expressed gratitude to WWE fans, wrestlers, and staff. Her decision to leave follows her fiancé Ricochet’s recent move to AEW after leaving WWE this summer. In her statement, she indicated that her time as the Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer had concluded, emphasizing her deep affection for the WWE Universe and asserting that her artistic journey would continue.

Samantha Irvin career?

Irvin began her tenure with WWE in 2021, initially serving as a ring announcer for 205 Live. A year later, she took over for Greg Hamilton on SmackDown Live after his exit from the organization. In February 2023, she transitioned to Monday Night Raw.

She quickly garnered popularity among fans for her enthusiastic ring announcing style. This past April, she introduced 14 matches at WrestleMania 40, receiving accolades from renowned ring announcer Michael Buffer.

Before entering the wrestling world

Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Irvin, whose real name is Samantha Johnson, gained recognition as a semifinalist on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent. She also showcased her flute talents in an episode of I Can See Your Voice on Fox and performed in the Las Vegas show Vegas! The Show, where she portrayed Gladys Knight and Tina Turner.

While Irvin did not specify her future plans in professional wrestling, she concluded her letter by expressing her long-standing connection with her fans and suggested that exciting developments were on the horizon.

Will Samantha Irvin join Ricochet at AEW?

Irvin’s fiancé, Ricochet, departed from WWE in June and joined AEW in August, making his debut at All In during the Casino Gauntlet match. However, Irvin’s statement did not detail her future career plans, leaving it unclear if she would be following Ricochet to AEW or stepping away from wrestling altogether. She concluded her message with an enigmatic yet hopeful note, expressing that she had always awaited the support of her fans and believed they were destined to connect, encouraging them to stay tuned for what’s next.

